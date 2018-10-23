‘Dancing With the Stars’ Sharna Burgess Praises ‘Elegant’ Bobby Bones

Dancing With the Stars‘ professional dancer Sharna Burgess had nothing but praise for her dance partner, radio host Bobby Bones, after Monday night’s (Oct. 22) Disney-themed episode. The couple, who danced to “Part of Your World” from The Little Mermaid, earned a respectable 21 out of 30, with Burgess congratulating Bones on his dance.

“Says it all really,” Burgess wrote on Instagram, along with a photo of the couple dressed as Prince Eric and Ariel. “@mrbobbybones you were the most graceful and elegant we’ve seen you all season and I’m so proud of you. Thank you for working with so much passion and commitment, I cannot ask for more. Let’s do it all again, COS WE MADE IT THROUGH!!!! Everyone please vote, we need you, it’s getting tougher out there and your support means the world to us.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Bones also earned positive remarks from the three judges, with notoriously critical judge Judge Bruno Tonioni calling the dance “a great effort.”

Bones previously admitted that the show was challenging for him, acknowledging that he has made it so far only because of the patients of Burgess.

“I feel accomplished because I have a teacher that has learned how to teach me,” Bones told Hollywood Life. “That’s the great thing about Sharna, she has figured out my odd style of learning, which isn’t the style of normal dancers.”

The Arkansas native might not be the best dancer, but what he lacks in skill, he promises to more than make up for in tenacity and hard work.

“One thing I do and one thing she does is show up and do the work, and no one is going to out work us,” he vowed. “They may for a while. They may be a little cleaner. They may have a little more pizzazz, but we are going to catch them!”

In a surprising move, no one was eliminated from the most recent episode of the competition. Singer and actor John Schneider earned a respectable 24/30, dancing to “I Wanna Be Like You” from The Jungle Book. Model Alexis Ren and pro partner Alan Bersten earned the highest score of the night, with 29/30, as did Juan Pablo and Cheryl Burke. DeMarcus Ware and Lindsay Arnold earned 26/30.

Producers have promised at least one couple will go home during Week 6, which will be a Halloween-themed episode.

Dancing With the Stars airs on Monday nights at 8 p.m. on ABC.

Photo Credit: Getty images/Rich Fury