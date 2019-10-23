‘Dancing With the Stars’: Watch Lauren Alaina’s Touching Tribute to Her Late Stepfather

Lauren Alaina gave an emotional performance on Monday night’s episode of Dancing With the Stars. The country singer dedicated the dance, to her own song, “The Other Side,” to her stepfather, Sam Ramker, on the anniversary of his death.

Alaina later opened up about the dance, and how she was able to perform while dealing with so many emotions.

“I got through it,” Alaina told On The Red Carpet. “I prayed and prayed and prayed about this one, because I just didn’t want to get upset before the dance. I wanted to be able to get through it. I’m really proud.”

The American Idol alum honored Ramker on social media before her Dancing With the Stars appearance, hinting that the night’s dance would be about him.

“He was always my champion,” Alaina posted on Instagram. “He was always my number one fan. Now he’s my guardian angel. I can’t believe my stepdad has been gone a year today. This is going to be an extremely hard day for my family, but I know Sam is with us and is so proud of us all. I am dancing for you tonight Sammy. I’m giving mom all the biggest hugs she deserves. We miss you. See you on The Other Side.”

Alaina also opened up about last night’s shocking elimination, when Sailor Brinkley-Cook and her pro-partner, Val Chmerkovskiy, were eliminated. The other couple that faced elimination was Ally Brooke and Sasha Farber.

“Ally and Sailor are my two favorite people here,” Alaina noted. “So when they were the bottom two, Gleb [Savchenko] looked at me and said, ‘Lauren, it’s okay. It’s okay, ’cause I was already upset, and then my two favorite people were in the bottom two.”

Alaina hasn’t faced elimination yet, but she knew going into the show she was the underdog in the competition.

“I think other people have dance experience and things that they are just naturally better than me,” Alaina admitted on The Bobby Bones Show. “But I’m getting so much better.”

Alaina earlier admitted she wasn’t the best dancer, which is why she was initially terrified to be on the competition.

“I think I might be the worst dancer,” Alaina told iHeartReadio station, The Bull. “I did competitive cheerleading. I was always in the back. I would tell people it was because I was the tallest. I think it was because I was the worst.”

Dancing With the Stars airs on Monday nights at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

