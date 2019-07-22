‘Dancing With the Stars’ Champ Bobby Bones Opens up About Losing on ‘Celebrity Family Feud’

Bobby Bones is opening up about his disappointing loss on a recent episode of Celebrity Family Feud. The reigning Dancing With the Stars champ appeared in an episode that aired on Sunday night, July 21, where he was joined by Lauren Alaina and Jon Pardi, along with his radio show co-hosts Lunchbox (real name: Dan Chappell) and Amy Brown. Unfortunately, their team lost in the final round to a team led by Brooklyn Decker and her husband, Andy Roddick.

“We just lost on Family Feud. He wasn’t even born yet,” Bones said, referring to his new dog, Stanley, sitting beside him. “But it was awesome; it was fun. Thank you guys for watching. We got invited back next season because we were so fun. They said we were the first team to ever get invited back that lost.”

Bones also expressed regret on their loss, which came down to one fateful moment, when they missed the final question.

“We lost,” Bones posted. “We lost. Womp womp. Had a chance at the buzzer and we didn’t do it. Congrats to [Andy Roddick] and [Brooklyn Decker] . I also owe Andy on a side-bet too. Still love the Feud!

Bones, who along with his team was playing for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, will likely have plenty more chances to be on TV next year. The Arkansas native served as an in-house mentor for all of Season 17 of American Idol, and will likely return for Season 18 as well.

“To walk out on the stage, when those big ‘American Idol‘ letters are up, I’ve had a couple moments where I go, Oh man, if I could tell the kid in me who was watching the show that this was going to happen, I don’t think that I would have believed me,” Bones confessed to ABC’s Nightline. “It’s a legacy, and I don’t want to be the one to screw it up. Really, I don’t.”

Bones will also be on the small screen in August, when he joins Thomas Rhett and Kelsea Ballerini in hosting the televised CMA Fest special, and hints there might be other projects in the future that keep him in front of the camera instead of behind a microphone.

“I’ve got some cool stuff coming up too, which is fun,” Bones told PopCulture.com. “So it’s been like, nobody in my whole life ever thought I was cool, and they still don’t think I’m cool, but they’re like, ‘Huh, how does he keep getting jobs? Maybe we should look at him.’ So it’s been a fun time for me.”

Photo Credit: Getty Images / Jeff Kravitz