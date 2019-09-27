‘Dancing With the Stars’ Alum John Schneider Officially Marries Girlfriend Alicia Allain After Divorce

Dancing With the Stars alum John Schneider is officially a married man! The singer and actor wed longtime girlfriend Alicia Allain in the courthouse, after the couple previously had a religious ceremony, prior to the finalization of his lengthy and acrimonious divorce with his former wife, Elvira.

“So happy to finally meet our life match!!!! It’s been forever. Never dared dream of being this happy. And I’m a dreamer!” the couple said in a joint statement, further adding, “In our wildest dreams we never would’ve thought our life would be so complete.”

When the Dukes of Hazzard star was unsure how long his divorce proceedings would continue, he chose to have a religious ceremony with Alaina to signify their commitment to each other.

“Happy is too small of a word,” Schneider told PEOPLE at the time, adding that he considered the couple married “before God.”

“This has been a wonderful celebration, a sanctuary of love,” said Allain. “Just a perfect day of celebrating with friends and family.”

Schneider previously opened up to PopCulture.com about his difficult divorce, which lasted more than five years, and resulted in Schneider spending some time in jail over unpaid alimony — money the 59-year-old insisted he could not afford.

“We’re on the third month of the fifth year, since she filed for divorce,” Schneider acknowledged earlier this year. “The only thing that’s happened is I have spent hundreds of thousands of dollars, some of which was mine, some of which was borrowed. She has spent everything she had, lawyers made money, we’re still not divorced, and I’ve been to jail and I’m probably going back. Where’s the justice in that? Come on.”

At the time, Schneider was already preparing himself to head back to jail, since he could not foresee coming up with the money he was ordered to pay by the court.

“Well, you can hope for no more jail time, but I think there’s more jail time, and that’s okay,” Schneider said. “It’s like hoping not to die. Guess what, it’s going to happen. There’s jail time. I don’t know how long. It could be as long as 15 days.”

Still, Schneider felt optimistic about his future, even with the bitter divorce.

“This will be a year of, I’m not going to say reaping,” Schneider vowed. “We’re going to be able to see it. I think the following year is going to be the reaping year. This is going to be where we start seeing the fruits of our labor come up out of the devastation.”

