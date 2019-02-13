‘Dancing With the Stars’ Alum John Schneider Visits Local Children’s Hospital

Dancing With the Stars alum John Schneider took time out of his busy schedule to visit a local children’s hospital, where he shared plenty of pictures of the sweet occasion.

“Had the privilege of stopping by the Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital in Nashville today with Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals,” Schneider shared on Facebook. “Always a pleasure to visit these children and see how brave they are, truly an inspiring thing to witness. #childrensmiraclenetwork”

The pictures show Schneider in the Seacrest Studios, named after Ryan Seacrest, snapping a few pictures with some of the children. The actor might have more chances to stop by the hospital, since he is currently dividing his time between Louisiana and Music City, after watching his Louisiana estate go up for auction when he was unable to meet his mortgage requirements. Still, Schneider is grateful for the way things worked out, especially since the person who bought his property is allowing the Dukes of Hazzard star to continue to use the expansive estate.

“I showed it to him, and God is an amazing; it’s amazing because in my wildest dreams, this would not happen,” Schneider told PopCulture.com. “He and his wife were in the kitchen at John Schneider Studios that now belong to him and said, ‘I can’t take this from you. This is your life. This is everything you’ve been working for. I see the way you talk about this place.’ So we will work something out.”

The result is a far cry from what Schneider expected when he realized he could not make the mortgage payment.

“[I thought] I was a hopeless failure,” Schneider admitted. “Absolutely, because I never saw that coming. A lot of it has to do with this terrible divorce. I’ve been distracted. I paid lots of money and borrowed lots of money to pay lawyers who are gone and the divorce is still not done.”

Still, not everything is looking up for Schneider. The 58-year-old is already preparing himself for what he believes is an inevitable return to jail, over unpaid alimony to his former wife, Elvira.

“Well, you can hope for no more jail time, but I think there’s more jail time, and that’s okay,” Schneider conceded. “It’s like hoping not to die. Guess what, it’s going to happen. There’s jail time. I don’t know how long. It could be as long as 15 days.”

Photo Credit: David Livingston / Contributor, Getty