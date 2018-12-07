Dan + Shay Celebrate Six Years as a Duo With Grammy Nods

Dec. 7 is an important day for Dan + Shay. It’s on this day six years ago that the duo, made up of Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney, met for the first time, quickly realizing they had undeniable musical chemistry.

“Everybody in this town, in Nashville, has been in our corner since we started just after we met on December 7, 2012,” Smyers shared with PopCulture.com at a recent media event, speaking about their recent successes. “Not that I know the exact date or anything. But, everybody’s been in our corner and it felt really cool to have, to be acknowledged by our peers, by our community … I know this is a [politically correct] answer, but everybody is like family.”

Dan + Shay were nominated for three CMA Awards this year, including for Song of the Year for their mega-hit, “Tequila,” a multi-platinum song that landed on the pop charts as well. They also just celebrated two Grammy Award nominations – their first nods. The pair is nominated for Country Duo/Group Performance, for “Tequila,” with Smyers receiving another nod for Country Song, for co-writing the single as well.

“NOMINATED FOR TWO GRAMMYS” the guys wrote on social media.

“Tequila” is the debut single from their self-titled third studio album. Their latest Grammy nods are just part of a whirlwind year for Dan + Shay, undoubtedly getting ready for an even bigger 2019.

“This year has been crazy,” Smyers said. “It’s completely changed our lives …The third record is crucial for an artist and your trajectory. I feel like the first record just after 2012, late 2012, early 2013 we were two clowns, like we still are, writing songs, trying to get cuts on other records, figuring it out. We did a bunch of demos on my laptop.”

When Dan + Shay released their freshman Where It All Began in 2014, they were still figuring out who they were, as musicians, songwriters, bandmates and artists. Now, both Smyers and Mooney are more confident in who they are, which comes out in their music.

“Your first record is just a bunch a demos and songs that sort of happen by accident,” Smyers explained. “The second record, you’re trying some things out. You’re trying this sound, trying this sound. We had a few hits on that. And the third record you kind of figure it out, or you think you do. And that’s why we decided to make it a self-titled record.”

Dan + Shay are heading out on their headlining tour in 2019, with Morgan Evans and Chris Lane taking turns serving as their opening acts. Most dates are already sold out. Find more information at their website.

