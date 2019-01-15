Watch Dan + Shay Perform ‘Speechless’ on ‘The Tonight Show’

Dan + Shay recently took their multi-week No. 1 hit, “Speechless” to network television. The duo, made up of Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney, performed the romantic tune on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon.

The song, which just celebrated its fourth week at the top of the charts, is the second single from Dan + Shay‘s self-titled third studio album.

“Speechless has been #1 at country radio for the past four weeks,” the men shared on social media, after learning the song had stayed in the top spot for another week. “We’re just so damn thankful to share this milestone with our incredible fans; the same fans who let us enjoy moments like this. 2019 is gonna be the best year yet.”

The romantic ballad, and accompanying video, was written by both Smyers and Mooney, along with Jordan Reynolds and Laura Veltz, and inspired by the guys’ own wives.

“‘Speechless’ is definitely inspired by our wives,” Mooney previously stated. “It’s very cool to release songs that are not only stories of our lives but also very personal experiences. Seeing our wives for the first time in their wedding dresses was absolutely unforgettable, and we talked about that while writing the song and bringing that moment to life in this song.”

Dan + Shay just celebrated six years together as a musical act, but insist their best years are still ahead of them, thanks in part to the support they’ve already received from the country music community. The duo was nominated for three CMA Awards, and is also nominated for a Grammy Award, for Best Country Duo/Group Performance, for their previous single, “Tequila.”

“Everybody in this town, in Nashville, has been in our corner since we started just after we met on December 7, 2012,” Smyers shared with PopCulture.com and other media. “Not that I know the exact date or anything. But, everybody’s been in our corner and it felt really cool to have, to be acknowledged by our peers, by our community … I know this is a [politically correct] answer, but everybody is like family.”

Smyers also received a Grammy nod for Best Country Song, for co-writing “Tequila,” allowing the men to finally feel like they belong in country music.

“This year has been crazy,” Smyers said. “It’s completely changed our lives …The third record is crucial for an artist and your trajectory. I feel like the first record just after 2012, late 2012, early 2013 we were two clowns, like we still are, writing songs, trying to get cuts on other records, figuring it out. We did a bunch of demos on my laptop.”

