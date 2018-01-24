Country Stars React to Lari White’s Death

The country music community is mourning the loss of Lari White, who died on Tuesday, Jan. 23, after a brave battle with cancer.

“That powerful, soul-stirring voice is introducing a new level of singing ‘Amazing Grace’ today,” White’s mother wrote on the Caring Bridge website, “and Heaven is a better Place…just as this broken world was mended by Lari’s Love.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Several artists shared their grief and condolences in the passing of the singer-songwriter on social media.

My heart is so sad today for the passing of Lari White. My thoughts and prayers are with her family and friends. Country music has lost a pioneer and a dear friend. #RIP — Gary Levox (@GaryLevox) January 23, 2018



“My heart is so sad today for the passing of Lari White,” Rascal Flatts’ lead singer, Gary LeVox, said. “My thoughts and prayers are with her family and friends. Country music has lost a pioneer and a dear friend.”

Spent a day with Lari & Chuck. What an authentically gifted creature she is. Delightful, quirky, a unique soul who loved her family & her music. It’s just hard for me to understand why… A reminder today of how sacred life is. #LoveHopeFaith pic.twitter.com/uaXGq9HTTi — Wynonna (@Wynonna) January 23, 2018

“Spent a day with Lari & Chuck [Cannon],” Wynonna Judd said. “What an authentically gifted creature she is. Delightful, quirky, a unique soul who loved her family and her music. It’s just hard for me to understand why … A reminder today of how sacred life is. #LoveHopeFaith”

“I will never, in my lifetime, think of Lari White and not think of her smile and the shine of her eyes as she literally lit up every room she occupied,” Chely Wright shared as part of a lengthy, and poignant, Facebook post.

Rest in peace, Lari White–wonderful singer, songwriter, producer, and truly nice person. Prayers for peace and comfort for her family. — Sawyer Brown (@SawyerBrownLive) January 23, 2018

“Rest in peace, Lari White,” Sawyer Brown tweeted. “Wonderful singer, songwriter, producer, and truly nice person. Prayers for peace and comfort for her family.

I’m extremely saddened by the passing of my friend Lari White. She was so talented and a joy to write and record with. My heart goes out to all of Lari’s family and friends during this extremely difficult time. https://t.co/9w90keDEff — Travis Tritt (@Travistritt) January 23, 2018

“I’m extremely saddened by the passing of my friend Lari White,” Tritt stated. “She was so talented and a joy to write and record with. My heart goes out to all of Lari’s family and friends during this extremely difficult time.”

I just heard the heartbreaking news that Lari White passed away 😭💔💙 RIP Lari you are already missed but your legend lives on forever — Jamie O’Neal (@JamieONeal) January 23, 2018

“I just heard the heartbreaking news that Lari White passed away,” said Jamie O’Neal. “Lari you are already missed but your legend lives on forever.”

“Woke up this morning to the awful news of the passing of friend Lari White Cannon who lost her battle with cancer,” Anita Cochran said. “I just don’t understand how on one cancer can be treated and another can’t. Lari was quite a woman full of life and talent. Prayers for Lari’s family, her children.

“This is hard to process,” noted Farewell Angelina’s Nicole Witt. “Thoughts and prayers to all of her friends and family. Go rest high Lari.”

Deeply saddened at the loss of Lari White (@skinnywhitegirl) She was a mountain of talent. Artist, writer, producer; the whole package. 1 of the best singing voices ever 2 grace Country Music and a good soul. Prayers 4 Chuck and family #RIPLariWhite pic.twitter.com/Jac7KyeyrZ — bryan_white (@bryan_white) January 23, 2018

“Deeply saddened at the loss of Lari White,” said Bryan White. “She was a mountain of talent. Artist, writer, producer; the whole package. 1 of the best singing voices ever 2 grace Country Music and a good soul. Prayers 4 Chuck and family.”

Condolences to the family of Lari White.

Rest in peace Mam

Music City will miss you. — Charlie Daniels (@CharlieDaniels) January 23, 2018

“Condolences to the family of Lari White,” Charlie Daniels wrote. “Rest in peace Mam. Music City will miss you.”

Funeral services have yet to be announced.

Photo Credit: Facebook/Lari White