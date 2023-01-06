Country Singer and Drummer Marry Just Outside of Nashville

Wedding bells were in the air before the Christmas holiday. Lauren Hobbs, member of The Hobbs Sisters, and Nashville drummer Neal Yakopin wed just outside of Nashville ahead of the holiday. The couple started dating in 2019, having their first date on Thanksgiving of that year. They also kept with the theme by getting engaged on Christmas Eve 2021. They knew from the start that they'd found the one in each other. "From our very first date, we could really be ourselves with each other," Hobbs told PEOPLE about the drummer. "We could talk about anything and found so much common ground in our love for our family, faith, and passion for music. It felt right from the very beginning."

Nature set the perfect backdrop for their wedding. They exchanged "I Dos" on the grounds of Mint Springs Farm. "We loved Mint Springs Farm as soon as we toured it," Hobbs explained. She worked alongside the venue's exclusive wedding planner Kesha Gooding to make their day extra special.

Hobbs herself walked down the aisle wearing a dress from Fabulous Frocks. The officiant, Reverend Mark Stewart, served as the pastor of Hobbs' church back in her hometown of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

It was a family affair, with both the bride and groom's loved ones playing a key part in their big day. "My two sisters were the maids of honor and gave a toast at the reception," Hobbs revealed.

They had over 120 wedding guests in attendance, including famed songwriters Sandy Ramos and Forest Glen Whitehead. The latter is currently working with The Hobbs Sisters on a brand-new album.

As for what's next, the couple are honeymooning on the tropical island of Jamaica. "We had been dating for several years and it really felt like the right time to fully commit to each other and our relationship," Yakopin, 30 said of their wedding day. "I'm most excited to see our growth as a couple and for our future as a family."