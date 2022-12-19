Country Rock Band Reunites After Five Years Away

Fans of country rock will be happy to know that the landscape is growing full once again. That's because the popular favorite Uncle Lucius is back at it, choosing to return after a 5-year hiatus.

According to Saving Country Music, Uncle Lucius is joining a slew of positive returns for the country world, returning after playing their last show in 2018. The band just took the anniversary of their "final bow" to announce they are getting back together in 2023.

"The tide has transferred and the forces have realigned," the band wrote in their December 5 statement. "Uncle Lucius is once again making music. After a five year hiatus, the band will be bringing their methods of soul, joy, and thunder to select stages across the country. All we've got is now."

Uncle Lucius is a popular jam band out of Texas, becoming an Austin staple and spreading out from there. The band was started by Kevin Galloway, Mike Carpenter on guitar, Josh Greco on drums, Jonny "Keys" Grossman, Nigel Frye, and Hal Jon Vorphal on bass. Vorphal was later replaced by Johann Valles.

The band has four albums, with their first release in 2006 Something They Ain't, and their last dropping in 2015 with The Light. Their largest hit is "Keep the Wolves Away" from 2012's And You Are Me, with Saving Country showing the video for the song garnered 115 million views, and was Certified Platinum by the RIAA.

It's also a pretty personal song for Galloway who wrote it about his father's chemical accident on a tanker ship inside Galveston Bay, and the hardships faced by the family afterward. Galloway had released a few solo albums during the band's hiatus, but now he's back with Uncle Lucius. Tickets for the Gruene Hall show went on sale back on Dec. 9.