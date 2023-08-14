Country Music Star Reveals Romance With Her Drummer

Country music star Carly Pearce has seemingly revealed a new romance in her life. Whiskey Riff reports that Pearce shared a cozy picture with her drummer, BC Taylor, which implies the two might be more than just friends. In a recent tour photo dump on Instagram, Pearce included an image of herself and Taylor sitting close and smiling with his hand on her knee.

Down in the post comments, fans have been cheering the pair on, with one person writing, "Obsessed with you and your boyfriend! I've been hoping this would happen. Cute couple alert!" Someone else added, "You and your boyfriend are so cute. So happy for you Carly." Whiskey Riff noted that, earlier this summer, Pearce split from Riley King, her boyfriend of two years. She previously wed fellow country music singer Michael Ray, but the pair divorced in 2020 after roughly eight months together.

Pearce has had a lot going on lately, and recently the singer took to Instagram to reveal some big news. "It's been a crazy couple of years since I released 29 into the world, and I'm ready to begin this next chapter with you," she wrote in an Instagram post on Monday. "I'm SO excited to bring the 'Country Music Made Me Do It' Tour to life this fall, to celebrate the true beginning of a turned page in my life, both musically and personally. My friends at [Conundrum Wines] are coming along for the ride & I have soooo many fun surprises up my sleeve."

Pearce continued, "I've been busy in the studio recording new music, and want to share a little of that with you too. 'Country Music Made Me Do It' is the essence of this next chapter for me. I wrote this song as an autobiographical anthem, but I can't wait to hear the ways YOUR story has been influenced by country music." She then added, "Lastly, you've been asking for years and it's finally happening. MY FIRST OFFICIAL FAN CLUB! Y'all have given me the life of my dreams over the last 6 years and I can't wait to connect on a deeper level.

Pearce concluded her post, "HERE. WE. GO! Fan club pre-sale starts tomorrow and tickets go on sale to the public Friday at 10 am local. See y'all on the road this fall." Notably, Pearce will also be joining Tim McGraw for his 'Standing Room Only' tour in 2024.