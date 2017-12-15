Cole Swindell Performs For First Responders at Route 91 Harvest Festival

Cole Swindell said earlier this year he wanted to visit the first responders at the deadly Route 91 Harvest Music Festival in October, and the singer kept his word, performing earlier this week for the Clark County Fire Department Station No. 18.

“These [folks] are the bravest of the brave,” Swindell told CMT. “They are running into danger, while everybody else is running away. Just to get to come by and play a couple songs, meet them and say thanks, it’s bigger than music sometimes.

“I don’t think we can fathom what it was like to be there unless we were there, and I just want them to know I appreciate them and that their work and sacrifice won’t go unnoticed.”

At Swindell’s No. 1 party for his seventh straight chart-topping single, “Flatliner,” Swindell said that, even though he wasn’t in attendance at the Route 91 Harvest Festival, he still wanted to use his music to help others.

“”I just know that this is what we do: We write songs, we sing them, ” Swindell shared (quote via The Boot). “WI wasn’t there, so I don’t think you can comprehend what those folks went through without being there, but I can only imagine … I’m going to keep showing up, playing music, as long as they keep showing up. It’s a big family.”

Swindell will kick off 2018 with several shows on his Down Home Tour, before launching his first headlining Reason to Drink Tour, with Chris Janson and Lauren Alaina serving as his opening acts. A list of all of his upcoming shows is available on his website.