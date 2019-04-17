Cody Webb and Wife Hayley Welcome Baby Girl Josie Layne

Cody Webb and his wife, Hayley, are parents! The couple welcomed their first child, Josie Layne Webb, on Sunday, April 14, at a hospital in Nashville.

“We’ve heard people say there’s no feeling like this in the world, but it’s truly indescribable until you have felt it firsthand,” Webb told PEOPLE . “This little girl has no idea how many adventures she has ahead, and we couldn’t feel more blessed that she is here and healthy. God is good.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Webb and Hayley chose their daughter’s name, but already have a nickname picked out for her as well.

“We’ve been calling her ‘little bit’ Hayley’s entire pregnancy,” Webb revealed. “It’s going to be hard to stop calling her that! We just loved the name Josie, and Layne seemed to fit with it. Now, we can call her JoJo.”

Webb shared the good news on social media, along with a picture of his wife and new daughter.

“Meet Josie Layne Webb!” the singer captioned the photo. “This is by far the most amazing thing I’ve ever been a part of. So in love with these two girls!”

In October, Webb and his wife announced they were adding to their family.

“1 + 1 = 3,” Webb captioned a photo, which had a sign saying, “Our greatest adventure begins,” along with the date April 2019.

The Webbs announced the gender of their first child in an adorable Instagram post in November. with Hayley revealing a pink balloon hidden under her sweatshirt.

Things are going well in Webb’s personal and professional life. He just released “Gettin’ Somewhere,” and made his first official music video, currently airing on CMT.

Webb might be getting his artist career off the ground, but he’s already an established songwriter. The South Carolina native wrote a song, “Memories Are Made Of,” from Luke Combs‘ multiplatinum This One’s for You album.

“The day Luke, Ray [Fulcher] and I wrote track number two on this album, we would have never in our wildest dreams have thought it would sell A MILLION copies,” Webb said of Combs’ success. “I’m so thankful to be a small part of such an incredible record.”

Photo Credit: Instagram/codywebbcountry