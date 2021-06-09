CMT Music Awards 2021: How to Watch, What Time and What Channel

The 2021 CMT Music Awards are hours away, with the annual show set to air live from Nashville on Wednesday, June 9 at 8 p.m. ET. Country music's only entirely fan-voted awards show, this year's event will run for two and a half hours and feature a number of performances, including highly-anticipated collaborations, in and around Nashville. The 2021 CMT Awards will air on several networks: CMT, MTV, MTV2, Logo, Paramount Network and TV Land. After last year's ceremony was postponed to October from its usual date in June due to the pandemic, the 2021 ceremony has returned to its traditional month. Keep reading for everything you need to know about this year's show.

Who's hosting the 2021 CMT Music Awards? View this post on Instagram A post shared by CMT (@cmt) The show will be hosted by Kane Brown and Kelsea Ballerini. Brown co-hosted last year alongside Sarah Hyland and this will be Ballerini's first time hosting the CMT Music Awards. "I loved getting a chance to host the CMT Music Awards last year and I'm excited to be back this year with Kelsea," Brown said in a statement. "The CMT Music Awards are special to me – it’s the first industry award I won and getting on that stage was an amazing feeling. I love that the fans get to have their voices heard as we celebrate the best in country music." Ballerini added, "I'm so excited to be hosting the 2021 CMT Music Awards with Kane! The CMT Awards are so special because they are truly fan-voted. Following a year plus where we have not been able to be with the fans and share music together will make this night even more special." prevnext

2021 CMT Music Awards Performances: The star-studded list of performers includes: BRELAND + Mickey Guyton

Brothers Osborne + Dierks Bentley

Carrie Underwood + NEEDTOBREATHE

Chris Young + Kane Brown

Chris Stapleton + H.E.R.

Ingrid Andress + J.P. Saxe

Kelsea Ballerini + Paul Klein from LANY,

Lady A + Carly Pearce + Lindsay Ell

Lauren Alaina + Jon Pardi,

Luke Bryan

Luke Combs

Mickey Guyton + Gladys Knight

Miranda Lambert

Jack Ingram + Jon Randall

Thomas Rhett Blanco Brown, Dylan Scott, Hailey Whitters, Lainey Wilson, Niko Moon and Tenille Arts will perform live from the Ram Trucks Side Stage. prevnext

Who's presenting? Presenters include Anthony Mackie, Brett Young, Busy Philipps, Carly Pearce, Dylan Scott, Gladys Knight, Iliza Shlesinger, Little Big Town, Michael Strahan, Mickey Guyton, Restless Road, Tennessee Titans' Taylor Lewan, Trace Adkins and CMT Hot 20 Countdown hosts Cody Alan, Katie Cook and Ashley ShahAhmadi. prevnext