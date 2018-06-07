CMT Music Awards Viewers Bash Backstreet Boys Win: ‘What a Joke’

Backstreet Boys won big at the 2018 CMT Music Awards, but not everyone was happy.

The beloved boy band won the first prize of the night, “Performance of the Year,” for their rendition of “Everybody” on the CMT program Crossroads.

The group performed the song, which appeared on their 1997 self-titled album, alongside Florida Georgia Line, which made the performance qualify for the awards.

However, many onlookers were just surprised that the Backstreet Boys won an award in the country music genre.

“My 8-year-old mind can’t comprehend how the Backstreet Boys just won a country music award,” one viewer wrote.

Another viewer added, “So this Backstreet Boys thing… we’re just deciding they’re country now? Is that what’s happening?”

However, some reactions went past confusion and went into anger.

Most filed the pop stars’ win in with the prevailing country music trend of pop-country artists, as opposed to more “authentic” country artists.

“Backstreet Boys just won an award beating out Carrie Underwood, Keith Urban, Jason Aldean, Chris Stapleton. This award show can no longer be taken seriously,” one viewer wrote. “What a joke. I’m gonna mute this.”

Another Twitter user wrote, “The Backstreet Boys and [Florida Georgia Line] win an award on CMT ? Just shows you the CMT Awards are a miserable JOKE!!!”

Despite this mass of detractors, some Backstreet Boys fans were thrilled to see the beloved group walk away with some recognition.

“How about the Backstreet Boys landing a CMT Award!,” one fan wrote.

Another enthused fan added, “YASSSS BACKSTREET BOYS AND FGL!!”

Despite the hatred, the group seemed thrilled on stage while accepting the award.

“Who would have thought, 20 years ago, that these guys, Florida Georgia Line, would be singing [“Everybody’], on stage and we would actually being doing something together,” member Brian Littrell said on stage.

Nick Carter excitingly jumped in to add, “I want to thank thank God, my mama and these boys.”

The CMT Music Awards is currently airing on CMT and the Paramount Network until 10 p.m. ET.