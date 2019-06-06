CMT Awards: Carrie Underwood Responds to ‘Crazy’ Honor of Being Most Awarded Artist in CMT History

Carrie Underwood is still the queen of country music. The unofficial title was solidified Wednesday night at the CMT Music Awards when she added two trophies to her sizable collection, bringing her tally up to 20 CMT Music Awards in total — making her the most awarded performer in the show’s history.

The “Cry Pretty” songstress told Entertainment Tonight that her fans play a big part in her success and in her earned accolades.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“It’s crazy!” she said backstage at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee after the show. “My husband [retired NHL player Mike Fisher] was like, ‘Oh my gosh, your fans like to vote,’ and I was like, ‘Well, that’s how I’m here in the first place. They’ve been voting for me since day one. Since I was on American Idol. So they know the drill.”

Underwood even explained that she’s met some fans who said they’ve been voting for her since day one. “I constantly have people telling me they voted for me on Idol, and that was 14 years ago,” she said. “So now there’s people that are like, ‘Ever since I was a little kid, I would vote for you.’”

“I’m like, ‘Oh my gosh, have I been doing this for that long?’” she joked. “But it’s just really cool that they’re still supporting me after all these years.”

Not only did Underwood take home the awards for Female Video for “Love Wins” and Video of the Year for “Cry Pretty,” but she also delivered a lively performance of her new single, “Southbound,” and made sure to give Fisher a special shout-out on his 39th birthday.

“It is my husband’s birthday today,” Underwood exclaimed during her acceptance speech for the “Love Wins” music video. “Look what they got you!”

During her acceptance speech for “Cry Pretty,” fans were disappointed when Underwood’s microphone wasn’t working, causing viewers at home to miss half of her speech. See what they had to say here.