CMA Fest: Carrie Underwood Rocks Nissan Stadium in New Rehearsal Photo

Ahead of Carrie Underwood‘s performance at Nissan Stadium in Nashville for CMA Fest, the “Cry Pretty” singer shared a photo from the stage as she prepared for the big night.

Underwood posted a black and white photo of herself standing before an empty Nissan Stadium. “Can’t wait to see this place packed and rocking later!!” she wrote in the caption.

The photo got Underwood’s fans fired up before the show. Even Kelsea Ballerini chimed in, “Can’t wait to see you, queen.”

“Wish I was there to dance and sing a long! Sending you all the love,” one fan wrote.

“The CMA Fest gonna be great this year y’all,” another wrote.

“You’re going to crush it!! I can’t wait to see you rock out tonight!!!!” another fan wrote, alongside serveral fire emojis.

“That must be so intimidating haha and thrilling lol at same time! So so brave! Tho (sic) every single person adores you ha so that’s got to feel good,” another added.

Underwood’s show will likely happen in the rain, since it has been raining all day in Nashville and is forecast to continue through the rest of the festival. Organizers tweeted that Nissan Stadium gates will open at 6:45 p.m. CT, later than planned, but the performances are still going on as scheduled.

Underwood is scheduled to perform last at Nissan Stadium, following performances by Jo Dee Messina, Little Big Town, Eric Church, Thomas Rhett and Dan + Shay.

During the CMT Music Awards Wednesday night, Underwood performed in front of Nashville’s Parthenon. She also won her 19th and 20th awards during the show, continuing her streak as the most-awarded artist at the fan-voted CMT Music Awards.

“It’s crazy! My husband [retired NHL player Mike Fisher] was like, ‘Oh my gosh, your fans like to vote,’ and I was like, ‘Well, that’s how I’m here in the first place,’” Underwood told reporters backstage at Bridgestone Arena. “They’ve been voting for me since day one. Since I was on American Idol. So they know the drill.”

Underwood said she has fans tell her they have voted for her since American Idol, which only reminds her how long she has been a music superstar.

“I constantly have people telling me they voted for me on Idol, and that was 14 years ago,” she said. “So now there’s people that are like, ‘Ever since I was a little kid, I would vote for you,’” Underwood said. “I’m like, ‘Oh my gosh, have I been doing this for that long?’ But it’s just really cool that they’re still supporting me after all these years.”

Underwood’s performance at the CMA Fest will be a break from her international Cry Pretty Tour 360. On Monday, she resumes the Canada portion of her first North American leg in Ottawa before heading to the U.S. on June 13 to perform in Hershey, Pennsylvania.

Photo credit: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images