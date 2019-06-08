CMA Fest: Carrie Underwood Fans Freak out Over Surprise Joan Jett Appearance

Carrie Underwood was full of surprises during CMA Fest in Nashville, Tennessee, on Friday. The “Love Wins” singer brought out Joan Jett mid-way through her performance, which closed out the night, and fans went nuts.

Together, Underwood and Jett performed some of the ’80s music icon’s hit songs, including “I Hate Myself for Loving You,” according to Rolling Stone. The 36-year-old county singer sang the melody for three seasons as the theme of Sunday Night Football. Underwood and Jett followed the song with “Bad Reputation” and their rendition of Tommy James and the Shondells’ “Crimson and Clover” before a raucous performance of “I Love Rock ‘n’ Roll.”

Following the performance, Twitter was flooded with overjoyed fans reactions. Underwood was praised as “an absolute bada—.”

I’m still in disbelief that I witnessed Carrie Underwood and Joan Jett collab live. Woah — mary morgan❤️❤️❤️ (@thequeencarrieu) June 8, 2019

The only person that could sing alongside Joan Jett and pull it off is Carrie Underwood. Wow. 🔥 Carrie is the entertainer of the year @CountryMusic ⚡️There is no doubt. She is KILLING IT. — Melanie Thompson (@MissMelanie_T) June 8, 2019

Carrie Underwood and Joan Jett. That’s it. That’s the tweet. pic.twitter.com/mgyu2oIy58 — Nikki Blais (@__blais) June 8, 2019

Um so I saw Carrie Underwood & the actual Joan Jett perform Bad Reputation. pic.twitter.com/ZM8gFCpDhK — Abbie (@Abbie_Jo99) June 8, 2019

@carrieunderwood #epic are you kidding me… Joan Jett !!!!! That was off the charts. You ladies had that stadium rockin. We LOVED it!#youarebrilliant @susan_stine — lois mickles (@LoisMickles) June 8, 2019

I never knew that I needed a Joan Jett and @carrieunderwood rocking out together in my life until now. It was epic!! #LivingMyFestLife pic.twitter.com/qwStgtaj97 — Sue 👩‍⚕️ (@CardiacRNSue) June 8, 2019

Underwood talked about the unexpected collaboration before the show. She revealed to PopCulture.com that the idea came about after “bumping into each other” several times over the years. Underwood thought there was a chance Jett would be interested in teaming up with her, and decided there was no harm in asking.

“I feel like we’ve kind of had connections and bumped into each other in various places, and the stars just aligned and, it was like ‘What if Joan Jett came to CMA Fest? Well, let’s ask her!’” She said. “So she’s here. The coolness has arrived, and I’m hoping some of it rubs off on me at least.”

The American Idol alum said she’s long been a fan of Jett’s music and more. Underwood sent on to share with PopCulture.com and other members of the media backstage at CMA Fest that she admires the trail Jett has blazed in the music industry for herself and others who came after her.

“I mean, [I’m a fan of] the music, first and foremost. Before I even knew anything about Joan Jett, just hearing her songs on the radio,” she said. “The more I got to know and see just how much of a trailblazer she was for not just women in her genre of music, but women in music in general, I mean I’m a fan on every level. Personally, professionally, musically. [It’s] an honor that she has heard my name before and agreed to come sing with me.”

CMA Fest will continue through Sunday. Miranda Lambert, Time McGraw, Luke Combs, Dierks Bentley, Pistol Annies, Brett Young, Billy Ray Cyrus and Runaway Jane were all due to take to the stage on Saturday. Sunday’s lineup features Jimmie Allen, David Lee Murphy, Chris Janson, Old Dominion, Maren Morris, Keith Urban and Luke Bryan.