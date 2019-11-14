CMA Awards: Reba McEntire Walks First Red Carpet Since Skeeter Lasuzzo Split

Reba McEntire hit the red carpet ahead of the CMA Awards in Nashville on Wednesday night wearing a glitzy black dress and a smile at her first major award show since it was revealed that she had split with boyfriend Anthony “Skeeter” Lasuzzo. While she may be riding solo for the night, she will have plenty of hosting duties to keep her occupied, being as she is emceeing the gig alongside Carrie Underwood and Dolly Parton.

On Oct. 30, McEntire told Us Weekly that she and Lasuzzo had broken up earlier this year.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Skeeter and I broke up in May, so, unfortunately, we will not be spending that time together,” she said of the upcoming holiday season. “We still talk and we’re friends, but just decided to go our separate ways.”

McEntire and Lasuzzo first connected in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, in August 2017 when they were introduced by country star Kix Brooks.

“Kix and Barbara Brooks thought it’d be a good idea, since we were gonna be up around Yellowstone, to get Kix’s best friend’s wife’s brother to show us around. He’s a photographer in Jackson Hole,” McEntire told Taste of Country. “I made another trip to Jackson Hole, because I just love it up there, and he asked me out for a date — just the two of us,” she continued. “And we’ve been dating ever since.”

“Skeeter and I get along really well,” McEntire said. “We love the mountains…We love going to plays in New York. He was in the oil and gas business, so being from Oklahoma, I was very familiar with that. As a matter of fact my very first job other than singing was checking records with an oil lease company! It’s so funny.”

The couple had made their red carpet debut at the 2018 Grammy Awards and also appeared together at several other events including the 2019 ACM Awards and when McEntire received her Kennedy Center Honor last December.

Prior to her relationship with Lasuzzo, McEntire was married to ex-husband Narvel Blackstock for 26 years before the couple divorced in 2015.

As previously mentioned, McEntire is serving as a co-host of the CMA Awards along with Underwood and Parton. The three women will participate in the show’s history-making opening number along with Tanya Tucker, Crystal Gayle, Martina McBride, Terri Clark, Sara Evans, Gretchen Wilson, Jennifer Nettles and the Highwomen, and McEntire will later perform her hit “Fancy.”