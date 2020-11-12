CMA Awards: Carrie Underwood Loses Both Top Prizes

Carrie Underwood has been nominated for two CMA Awards this year — Entertainer of the Year and Female Vocalist of the Year. In the end, Underwood did not win the Female Vocalist of the Year Award, which went to Maren Morris, or the Entertainer of the Year Award, which went to Eric Church. It should also be noted that Underwood and Miranda Lambert, who were both nominated for Entertainer of the Year, reached a major feat during the awards ceremony, as they are the first two solo female vocalists to be nominated in the category since 1979.

Underwood's losses at the CMA Awards comes less than a month after she took away several of the top prizes at the CMT Music Awards. During the ceremony, the "Before He Cheats" singer won two honors, the first being the Female Video of the Year Award for "Drinking Alone." She also won the night's top prize, the Video of the Year Award, which she earned for the same song. Unlike the CMA Awards, the CMT Music Awards largely took place virtually due to the pandemic. As a result, Underwood issued her acceptance speeches for the two awards from the comfort of her home. In a video that played shortly after she won the Female Video of the Year Award, the singer not only thanked her fans, but she also shared her gratitude to CMT for continuing to hold the ceremony despite the pandemic.

"Thank you, CMT, first and foremost for still having this night, still giving us all just something to look forward to and still have fun at even though we're not all there hanging out together like we usually are," Underwood said at the time. "Thank you, fans, so much for voting. I don't get to see you. I haven't got to see you guys hardly at all this year. But, stuff like this, it means so much to me and just lets me know that you're still doing what you do which is just giving the love. And I hope you feel it right back from me because you guys are so amazing."

Underwood continued to share her gratitude to those who helped bring the "Drinking Alone" music video to life, as she thanked the director and her glam squad. She ended her message by telling her fans, "Just, thank you — I don't deserve you." When it comes to the CMT Music Awards, Underwood is the most awarded entertainer in the show's history, as she has nabbed 22 awards from the organization over the years