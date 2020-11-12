CMA Awards: Reba McEntire and Darius Rucker's 'In the Ghetto' Performance Gives Viewers Chills

CMA Awards hosts Reba McEntire and Darius Rucker just delivered a beautiful performance of "In the Ghetto," and it left viewers with chills. The classic song was written by late country singer-songwriter Mac Davis and was originally recorded by Elvis Presley in 1969. McEntire and Rucker's version of the song will be a tribute to Davis, following his death in September.

The song tells the story of a baby born in a Chicago ghetto, who grows up to turn to a life a crime, which costs him his life. The cycle then begins again, as another baby is born, implying that this child, too, will be a victim of poverty and violence due to systemic issues. While it is an incredibly emotional song, the song's perspective is that the singer is drawing attention to the tragic circumstance and pleading for something to be done.

Presley had a massive hit with "In the Ghetto," and it was very much seen as Davis' big break in the music business. The iconic song has gone on to be covered by other award-winning artists such as Dolly Parton, Merle Haggard, Sammy Davis Jr. and Natalie Merchant. Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds also covered the tune back in the mid-1980s, and their recording of it served as the band's debut single. Scroll down to see what CMA fans are saying about McEntire and Rucker's haunting rendition.