Carrie Underwood Shows off Baby Bump on CMA Awards Red Carpet With Husband Mike Fisher

Carrie Underwood is giving us pregnancy style goals on the Country Music Association Awards red carpet, rocking a elegant look ahead of the Wednesday event.

The “Cry Pretty” singer wore a tan gown covered in a pink floral design with purple accents before taking the stage in Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena to host the award ceremony alongside Brad Paisley.

Her husband, Nashville Predators player Mike Fisher, was by here side in a traditional tuxedo.

“We were super excited to get the phone call to ask Brad and me to come back for an 11th year of the CMAs of hosting,” Underwood said after the hosting announcement was made. “We just always have a lot of fun. It’s definitely a lot of pressure and it’s a lot of work working on the CMAs, but at the end of the day, I love the team that we work with. We have a lot of fun, and we kinda get to be the ones that represent country music and we take our jobs very seriously, but we love what we do.”

The country superstars first started hosting together in 2008 and have made countless memories together since.

“Looking back, we’ve had so many bits and jokes and things like that, but I think my favorite parts of the whole thing are the things that that we get to be involved in that people don’t see,” Underwood added. “Looking back, especially on the 50th Anniversary – that was so amazing being part of that open and kind of having that rehearsal band with my band and Brad’s band and all these legendary artists, seeing them all come together and work together.”

“They were swapping stories and laughing with each other because there were so many of them that haven’t seen each other in forever either so, it was just an amazing moment to be a part of,” she continues. “I’d say that’s way high up there on my list of favorite moments for the CMAs.”

The 35-year-old star and her husband, NHL player Mike Fisher, announced in August that they would soon be welcoming another child into their family. The two are already parents to 3-year-old son Isaiah.

“Mike and Isaiah and I are absolutely over the moon and excited to be adding another little fish to our pond,” Underwood said on Instagram at the time. “This has just been a dream come true, with album and with baby news and all that stuff, we’re so excited and so glad that you guys can share in this with us and be a part of this with us.”

The 2018 CMA Awards will air live from Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.