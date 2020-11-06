When Clint Black performed on the Grand Ole Opry on Saturday, the singer was joined by a very special guest — his 19-year-old daughter Lily. "I’ve got something very special for this next song," Black told the audience before Lily appeared on stage.

"We got a second-year music student from Belmont University who is going to make her Opry debut tonight. She’s going to get to find out what we already know — that you guys are the most fantastic audience in the world right here at the Opry House," he continued. "Help me welcome her out, it’s my daughter, Lily Black!"

"Very special to be standing here in this circle," Black said, joking, "Everybody always feels no nerves at all when they come out on the Opry for the first time, right? None for you?"

"Absolutely none," Lily replied before sharing that she would be performing one of her favorite Carrie Underwood songs. The 19-year-old chose to sing Underwood's ballad "Temporary Home," performing as her dad and his band accompanied her.

Black, who has been a member of the Grand Ole Opry since 1991, played Saturday's concert alongside fellow Opry member Steve Wariner in celebration of the Opry's 95th anniversary. After the show, Black shared a photo of Lily's performance on Instagram and wrote, "Very proud my daughter, Lily is inspired by a class act [Carrie Underwood]!"

Black shares Lily with wife Lisa Hartman Black, and the family was able to spend time together at home this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"Got my family here, so we keep each other amused and a little bit of comedic tension here and there," Black told PopCulture.com earlier this year, noting that Lily's freshman year at Belmont University in Nashville had been cut short. "There are three of us, so my wife and my daughter. So she was away for her first year at college and of course, that was cut short, so she came home. So we're glad to have her back," he said, adding that being able to get outdoors had been "a big help" to his family.