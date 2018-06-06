Chrissy Metz, Lindsey Vonn Among CMT Music Awards Presenters

The CMT Music Awards air live from Nashville on Wednesday, June 6, and a new batch of celebrities has just been announced to appear at the event.

CMT has announced the show’s list of presenters, with celebrities from outside the country world including This Is Us star Chrissy Metz, Olympian Lindsey Vonn, NHRA drag racer Courtney Force, Country Strong actor Garrett Hedlund, the Today show host Hoda Kotb, Action Point‘s Johnny Knoxville, The Joel McHale Show‘s Joel McHale and Nashville Predators player P.K. Subban.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Additional presenters include radio personality Bobby Bones, CMT hosts Cody Alan and Katie Cook and Nashville stars Kaitlin Doubleday, Lennon Stella and Maisy Stella.

Several country artists have also been tapped to present, with Lauren Alaina, Leon Bridges, Luke Combs, RaeLynn, Rascal Flatts, Sugarland and Backstreet Boys set to take the stage. Bridges and Combs will be fresh off the taping of their episode of CMT’s Crossroads, while the Backstreet Boys will perform during the evening.

The rest of the night’s performers include Carrie Underwood, Florida Georgia Line, Jason Aldean, Dan + Shay, Little Big Town, Blake Shelton, Chris Stapleton, Kelly Clarkson, Kelsea Ballerini, Luke Bryan and Sam Hunt. Dierks Bentley will also perform with the Brothers Osborne, and Darius Rucker will perform with Aldean, Luke Bryan and Charles Kelley.

In addition, Carly Pearce, Devin Dawson, LANCO, Russell Dickerson, Lindsay Ell and Walker Hayes will be performing on the Ram Trucks Side Stage at the awards.

The 2018 CMT Music Awards will air live from Bridgestone Arena in Nashville on June 6 at 8 p.m. ET on CMT and will be hosted by Little Big Town. Fans can vote for their favorite artists until the end of the day on Monday, June 4 at CMT.com.

Underwood, Aldean and Florida Georgia Line lead this year’s nominations with four nods each, and Underwood currently holds the record for most CMT Music Awards won with 17 trophies to her name.

There are currently 12 nominees for Video of the Year, and the five finalists will be announced by Shelton and Kotb on Wednesday morning on the Today show live from Shelton’s bar in Nashville, Ole Red.

Photo Credit: Kathy Hutchins / Shutterstock.com