Watch Chris Young and Lauren Alaina Record ‘This Town Ain’t Big Enough’

Chris Young is giving fans a behind the scenes look at the recording of “This Town Ain’t Big Enough,” a duet with Lauren Alaina. The song is from his upcoming eighth studio album, Raised on Country. The video shows Young and Alaina recording the heartbreaking song, although they seemed to be all smiles in the studio.

Young previously opened up to PopCulture.com about his next record, which includes a few other guests as well.

“There’s definitely going to be a bunch of stuff that people are going to be excited about,” Young said. “Kane Brown, I’ve already talked about the fact that he guested on a song on the record, Brad Paisley, Riley Green … It’s a really special record, for a lot of reasons.”

The Tennessee native is by now a seasoned pro at releasing records, but he promises Raised on Country will be something that even his fans from his early days haven’t heard from him – until now.

“I just really think that this album is something that’s going to blow people away, and I’m really really proud of it,” Young acknowledged. “That’s the kind of hallmark for me. We got done, and I listened to everything top to bottom, and I was like, ‘This is what I wanted to make.’”

Raised on Country also includes the emotional single, “Drowning,” written during one of the saddest times in his life.

“There’s a song called ‘Drowning’ on there,” Young told PopCulture.com. “When I sang it on the Opry, it’s about a friend of mine that passed away. I’ve never really written anything like that before. I’ve been fine every single time that I’ve sung it, until that night. I just came apart as I got to the second verse. I was like, ‘Oh man. I’m gonna cry.’ And I did.

“I turned around to reset, and then everybody stood up and started clapping,” he added. “We just played the rest of the song out. But it’s an incredibly powerful song.”

Raised on Country will be Young’s most personal record to date, even though that wasn’t necessarily his intention.

“Everybody keeps saying that to me,” Young said. “Just from my reactions when I’m talking about the music. I don’t know why that is. I just think this album is really something that’s going to blow people away. I’m really, really proud of it. That’s the hallmark for me. We got done, and I listened to everything top to bottom, and I was like, ‘This is what I wanted to make.’”

