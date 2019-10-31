Chris Lane’s Wedding Vows to ‘The Bachelor’ Alum Lauren Bushnell Interrupted by His Tears

When Chris Lane tried to recite his wedding vows to The Bachelor alum Lauren Bushnell, he had plenty that he wanted to say, but was overcome by his emotions and unable to finish. Lane and Bushnell both chose to write their own wedding vows, but the country singer ultimately left some of his unsaid.

“I didn’t even get to finish because I had already gotten choked up a little bit, and then I regained composure and then started losing it again,” Lane recalled to PEOPLE. “So I just went ahead and ended wherever I was on my sheet, and I just said, ‘I love you, baby.’”

“I think I was just very happy in the moment, and I meant it from my heart,” he added. “She looked so beautiful, and having both of our families there, I guess it made me a little emotional.”

Not only did Lane not finish his vows, but he also leaned in for a kiss long before the appointed time.

“That was an accident, but that’s out of habit because we kiss each other so much,” Lane explained.

“It was cute. It was almost like you were looking for approval after your vows,” added Bushnell. “You were like, ‘Did I do good?’”

The couple married on Friday night, Oct. 25, in an intimate ceremony in Nashville. Lane might have cried, by Bushnell was too busy smiling to get overly emotional.

“I was just on cloud nine the entire time,” Bushnell said. “I don’t think I stopped smiling once throughout the night, so it was an emotional night, but just in a different way. I thought I was going to be shedding tears left and right, but I think I was just so overjoyed and so happy. I was smiling ear to ear the entire night.”

Lane wanted to wait until the ceremony to see Bushnell, but decided to do a private reveal so they could do photographs ahead of time. Still, the moment Lane saw his bride for the first time is forever etched in his mind.

“The suspense was killing me,” Lane said. “Lauren had kept her dress a secret the whole time, so I never had a chance to see anything. Just seeing her in it was even better than I thought it would be.”

The couple decided to postpone their honeymoon until later in the year, when their schedules aren’t so busy. They will move into their new home in November.

