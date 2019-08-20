Chris Lane and ‘The Bachelor’ Alum Lauren Bushnell Purchase House and Adopt a Pet

Chris Lane and The Bachelor alum Lauren Bushnell haven’t even tied the knot yet, but they are already settling into married life. The couple revealed on social media that they have both purchased a new home and added a four-legged member to their family!

“It’s without shock to anyone who knows me well but, we have decided to make Cooper a permanent part of our family,” Bushnell shared on Instagram, using the dog emoji. “So happy we get to love you Coop – now that we have adopted you I’ll start working on your dad finding you a brother/sister, but for now it’s the 3 of us! Oh! And!! WE BOUGHT A HOUSE!”

The couple got engaged in June, on Father’s Day, at the home of Bushnell’s parents in Oregon.

“I knew she wouldn’t want some elaborate crazy proposal,” Lane explained to PEOPLE. “So, I decided to keep it pretty casual. I asked her parents for different places in Portland I could potentially take her to, but after a lot of thought I decided doing it at the family cookout would be the most laid-back setting and that she’d appreciate the simplicity of me proposing to her in her parents’ backyard.”

Lane and Bushnell moved in together earlier this year, after Bushnell made the decision to relocate from Los Angeles to Nashville to be closer to Lane.

“My favorite part about living together is that she is the greatest cook I have ever met. She makes some delicious meals,”Lane told E! News. “It’s been so much fun. It’s been, truly, the transition from LA to [Nashville] for me, and going from living with nobody to having a girl in the house all the time now, has actually been a very easy transition and one that I really love a lot.

“We eat dinner, we talk, we sit on the couch and watch movies, whatever it is,” he added. “And I’m just enjoying life right now. I’m one lucky guy, that’s for sure.”

It was Bushnell’s idea to move in with Lane, but he heartily approved of the idea.

“I’m certainly glad that she did,” Lane told PopCulture.com. “Now, we don’t have to travel on top of travel just to see each other, because that causes a little stress.”

“I feel like, for the first time, I found the person that I’m supposed to be with and that I’m assuming I’m, at this point, that I’m gonna spend the rest of my life with,” he added. “I’m so happy. I’m the happiest I’ve ever been in my life.”

Photo Credit: Getty images / Jason Kempin