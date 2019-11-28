Chris Janson Performing at NASCAR Awards Following Sam Hunt’s DUI Arrest

Following Sam Hunt‘s DUI arrest last week, the “Kinfolks” singer announced he would no longer be performing at the NASCAR Awards. While Hunt will no longer take the stage, Chris Janson has just been announced as an addition to the performance lineup. NASCAR announced the news on social media.

🎵 news — @janson_chris will perform at the 2019 #NASCARAwards! Tune in Thursday, December 5th at 8 ET/7 CT on NBCSN: https://t.co/TOPdj2tN1k pic.twitter.com/8QmXSjlasl — NASCAR (@NASCAR) November 25, 2019

“I’m excited to be performing at the first-ever Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Awards in Nashville, Tennessee.” Janson said in a video posted on Twitter. “Big shout out and congratulations to Kyle Busch on the championship win. We’ll see you in Nashville.”

Hunt was arrested early in the morning on Thursday, Nov. 21, after he was seen driving the wrong way down the street. When police pulled him over and asked for his driver’s license, Hunt tried to give them his passport and credit card instead. A subsequent sobriety test showed that Hunt had a blood alcohol level of .173. He was released from jail a few hours after his arrest. Hunt’s court date is set for Jan. 17, 2020.

One day after his arrest, Hunt spoke out about his DUI, vowing to never be that irresponsible with alcohol again.

Wednesday night I decided to drive myself home after drinking at a friend’s show in downtown Nashville. It was a poor and selfish decision and I apologize to everyone who was unknowingly put at risk and let down by it. It won’t happen again. — Sam Hunt (@SamHuntMusic) November 22, 2019

Janson will likely perform his current single, “Good Vibes,” from his latest Real Friends record.

“‘f you don’t have anything good to say, shut your mouth.’ It’s my favorite line,” Janson told PopCulture.com of the single. “That song was written very simply as well. We just wanna put some goodness into the atmosphere no matter what shape the world’s in now. Past, present, future, whatever. It doesn’t matter, goodness is always goodness. And goodness, man, it radiates upon people. And I have a platform to do that, so I’m gonna use it for good. And ‘Good Vibes’ turns out to be my third No. 1. So I’m really grateful for that.”

The NASCAR Cup Series Awards will take place on Dec. 5 at 8 p.m. ET at Nashville’s Music City Center. The ceremony will air on NBCSN.

