Chris Janson Gets to No. 1 With 'Done'

Chris Janson is back at No. 1 with his latest single, "Done," which topped the Billboard Country Airplay chart this week. "Done" appears on Janson's album Real Friends and was inspired by his wife, Kelly, and written with first-time chart-toppers Mitch Oglesby, Jamie Paulin and Matt Roy. "The moment I first saw my wife Kelly, I knew that was it. I was done," Janson said in a statement.

"This song is about knowing right then and there that I’d work for the rest of my life to make her happy," he said. "It’s just the truth. That’s why it’s so special. A big thanks and congratulations to my co-writers Mitch, Jamie and Matt for helping make this song come to life. And, of course, to country radio for sharing it with the world."

Kelly told PopCulture.com at the NASCAR Awards in Nashville in December that she thinks "Done" is an "awesome" song. "The first time I heard it I knew it sounded like a hit to me," she said. "The label listened to it and they loved it. I love all his music, obviously, and this one is so real and so sweet." Kelly continued, "Personally, of course, I cried and it was sweet, but then on a work level I thought it sounded like a hit and I love the raspiness and the tone in his voice, the maturity. I feel like it's just a great track."

Janson added that his wife is his "best judge of music." "I have to say that because without her honesty a lot of times people would surround you with just, 'Yes yes yes yes yes' and nobody gives you the real answer," he reflected. "She gives me the real answers on the songs, but this one we pretty much saw eye to eye on right off the bat."

Real Friends, which was released in October, also includes Janson's hit "Good Vibes." "It's been different than the last two albums," Janson said of Real Friends. "I really feel like I'm hitting my stride right now and I feel really confident yet humbled by the whole experience and I'll tell you, you know some people don't even make it to their third album and I'm getting to do that and already thinking about the fourth one."