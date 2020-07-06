Charlie Daniels Fans Are Pouring One out and Listening to 'The Devil Went Down to Georgia'
Charlie Daniels fans are paying tribute to the late country legend in a unique way by pressing repeat on his classic hit "The Devil Went Down to Georgia." Daniels, 83, died Monday in a Tennessee hospital after suffering a hemorrhagic stroke. According to a statement on Daniels' website, "funeral arrangements will be announced in the coming days."
With a career that spanned more than 60 years, Daniels had a number of chart-topping tunes, though "The Devil Went Down to Georgia" was arguably a fan favorite and his best known. Released in 1979, the song not only topped the country charts, but also reached No. 3 on Billboard's Hot 100 chart behind The Knack's "My Sharona" and Earth Wind and Fire's "After the Love Has Gone," the Tennessean reports. Its popularity only grew after the Charlie Daniels Band performed the hit in the 1980 film Urban Cowboy.
News of his death Monday morning had many fans returning to the song, giving it another listen as a way to honor and pay tribute to the late country star. Keep scrolling to see the unique and fitting way in which Daniels' fans are paying tribute to him.
Country music legend Charlie Daniels has died at the age of 83. Heaven gained one hell of a star today.
Pour one out for Mr. Daniels, and kick back with "The Devil Went Down to Georgia. https://t.co/LmJokhdBNd— David Hookstead (@dhookstead) July 6, 2020
The Devil went down to Georgia, but he couldn’t find a Soul to steal.
RIP Charlie Daniels. 🇺🇸🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/D0ZBRjxlgd— Cloyd Rivers (@CloydRivers) July 6, 2020
RIP Charlie Daniels....”Devil Went Down to Georgia” is one of the most legendary country songs of all time and few could rock the fiddle better— Matt Jones (@KySportsRadio) July 6, 2020
The Devil went down to Georgia but Charlie Daniels is now in heaven. An extraordinary talent.... Rest in peace— Mr Mac, History Quack (@VirQuidemBonus) July 6, 2020
you badass American. pic.twitter.com/aw9mjJOXex
Charlie Daniels died today, and honestly I just encourage everyone to give 'The Devil Went Down to Georgia' a listen and also smash RT on this tweet https://t.co/jXJg4SnI9O— Logan Dobson (@LoganDobson) July 6, 2020
I still claim it as one of the best written songs of all time. The chord changes are just incredible and one of a kind yet remain extremely harmonic.— RxDawg (@JeremyRayfield) July 6, 2020
The south lost a good one today. Charlie Daniels was legendary. Listening to “The Devil Went Down to Georgia” on repeat all day.— SEC Slow Smoked (@SECSlowSmoked) July 6, 2020
RIP to a legend! Playing the devil went down to Georgia! #charliedaniels pic.twitter.com/bQk9D2SEYN— Austin Murphy (@austinmmurphy) July 6, 2020
The Devil Went Down to Georgia and @CharlieDaniels Went Up to Heaven. RIP & Thank You for one of my all time favorite songs.— Kimmey (@TheRealConklin) July 6, 2020
Rest In Power #CharlieDaniels 😥— Dahn Dahlas™ (@DahnDahlas) July 6, 2020
The Devil Went Down To Georgia will always be one of my favorite records. 💜 pic.twitter.com/gs2wSinnN3
Wow ... so sad to lose this man at a young age of 83 today... an all time favorite legend #CharlieDaniels... "The Devil Went Down To Georgia" but a Daniels angel was received in heaven today. Rest in peace pic.twitter.com/fXyUmGI3yS— Elisa Rizzolo (@RizzoloElisa) July 6, 2020
The devil went down to Georgia but couldn't claim this man's soul. Charlie Daniels has died of a stroke at 83. @NewsRadio930— Tom Puckett (@TomPuckettWBEN) July 6, 2020
Charlie Daniels
Without him, we wouldn't have had the classic Devil Went Down to Georgia that we all know and love today.
RIP to a legend 🙏 pic.twitter.com/SB7Glx7A5u— Pizzachamp (@Pizzachamp15) July 6, 2020