Charlie Daniels Fans Are Pouring One out and Listening to 'The Devil Went Down to Georgia'

Charlie Daniels fans are paying tribute to the late country legend in a unique way by pressing repeat on his classic hit "The Devil Went Down to Georgia." Daniels, 83, died Monday in a Tennessee hospital after suffering a hemorrhagic stroke. According to a statement on Daniels' website, "funeral arrangements will be announced in the coming days."

With a career that spanned more than 60 years, Daniels had a number of chart-topping tunes, though "The Devil Went Down to Georgia" was arguably a fan favorite and his best known. Released in 1979, the song not only topped the country charts, but also reached No. 3 on Billboard's Hot 100 chart behind The Knack's "My Sharona" and Earth Wind and Fire's "After the Love Has Gone," the Tennessean reports. Its popularity only grew after the Charlie Daniels Band performed the hit in the 1980 film Urban Cowboy.

News of his death Monday morning had many fans returning to the song, giving it another listen as a way to honor and pay tribute to the late country star. Keep scrolling to see the unique and fitting way in which Daniels' fans are paying tribute to him.