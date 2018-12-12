Charles Kelley Issues Hillary Scott a ‘Christmas Story’ Challenge for Charity

Charles Kelley is giving Hillary Scott a Christmas challenge, and it’s all for a good cause. The singer is offering his fellow Lady Antebellum bandmate $5000 for a charity of her choice, if she does one specific thing.

“I’m sitting here watching National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation, a classic,” Kelley shared on social media. “One of my biggest grievances with my bandmate, Hillary Scott, is that she doesn’t like The Christmas Story, the little boy, ‘You’ll shoot your eye out’ with a BB gun. To this day, she’s never seen it, and I beg her to see it, and she just won’t do it. She can’t do it, for whatever reason.

“So, my challenge to her is that if she can watch the entire movie, and show proof every 15 minutes that she’s actually watching it, my wife and I, my family, will donate $5000 to the charity of her choosing,” added Kelley. “That’s my Christmas challenge, and your gift, Hillary.”

While Scott has yet to comment on Kelley’s generous offer, the band, which also includes Dave Haywood, is using the holiday season to highlight a few of their favorite charities. So far, the trio has chosen Children’s Miracle Network and St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

“We’re always in awe of the amazing work @stjude does in the fight against childhood cancer,” Lady Antebellum posted on social media, wearing their t-shirts as part of St. Jude’s This Shirt Saves Lives campaign. Join the movement and get your shirt today – thisshirtsaveslives.org.”

Lady Antebellum will head to Las Vegas next year for their Our Kind of Vegas residency, which kicks off on Feb. 8, and will be held at Palms Casino Resort’s Pearl Concert Theater.

“It feels like a big milestone moment for us,” Kelley said when announcing the tour. “If you look at all the acts: Shania, Tim and Faith, Garth, Brooks & Dunn, you’re kind of like, ‘Okay, you have to be established. You have to have a broad spectrum of hits in your catalog.’ It was kind of an unplanned thing.

“We’re really excited too; the past seven or eight years, we’ve done arenas and amphitheaters, and our first tour, when ‘Need You Now’ came out, was a theater tour,” he added. “There’s just so many more intimate moments you can create in that [theater] environment.”

Dates for all of Lady Antebellum’s upcoming shows, including their Las Vegas residency, can be found at LadyAntebellum.com.

Photo Credit: Getty images/Tim Mosenfelder