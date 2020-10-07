Caylee Hammack, Hardy, Ingrid Andress and More Added as CMT Music Awards Performers

A group of new performers has been added to the lineup at the upcoming CMT Music Awards, with Caylee Hammack, Hardy, Ingrid Andress, Mickey Guyton, Riley Green and Travis Denning set to take the Ram Trucks Side Stage at varying points throughout the show.

Hammack will perform her song "Just Friends," Hardy will share his current single "One Beer," Andress will sing "Lady Like," Guyton will perform her single "Heaven Down Here," Green will offer "If It Wasn't For Trucks" and Denning will take the stage with "After A Few." The Ram Side Stage lineup follows the 50/50 pledge CMT made earlier this year instituting equal video airplay parity for female and male artists across CMT and CMT Music channels. The pledge was followed by the launch of CMT Equal Play, the brand’s initiative to "create measurable industry-wide action and dramatically increase female representation in country music."

Previously announced performers for the show include Ashley McBryde, Dan + Shay, Kane Brown, Little Big Town, Luke Bryan and Maren Morris. McBryde, Dan + Shay, Kelsea Ballerini, Luke Combs, Sam Hunt and Thomas Rhett all have the most nominations this year with three each. Blanco Brown, Hammack, Gabby Barrett, Gwen Stefani, Halsey, Andress, Marshmello, Green, Tanya Tucker, The Highwomen and Denning all received their first-ever nominations this year.

The 2020 CMT Music Awards will air Wednesday, Oct. 21 at 8 p.m. ET on CMT. The show will take place in a new format and will feature outdoor performances "in and around" Nashville. It will air on CMT with a six-network simulcast across MTV, MTV2, Logo, Paramount Network, Pop and TV Land. Additional performers and a host will be announced at a later date.

The show was originally scheduled for June 2020 but was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, and nominees were announced last month. See the full list of nominations here and vote for your favorite videos at vote.cmt.com. Voting continues until 12 p.m. ET on Monday, Oct. 12, when the top five Video of the Year finalists will be revealed.