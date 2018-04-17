Cassadee Pope on Friendship With Chris Young: ‘He Changed My Life’

Cassadee Pope earned her first No. 1 single with “Think of You,” a duet with Chris Young from Young’s 2015 I’m Comin’ Over album. The song not only became a hit, but forged a lifelong friendship between Pope and Young.

“We’re trying to work on a puppy play-date, because he has Porter, and I have a dog, and he’s met my dog a million times, so, that’s got to happen,” Pope tells PopCulture.com. “There’s people like Chris and Blake [Shelton] and people from my band days that I just knew when I met them that they’d be lifelong friends. You go through something monumental like winning The Voice, with Blake, or doing ‘Think of You’ with Chris, you know that that person’s a significant part of your journey.

“So I’ll always be friends with Chris and he’ll always be the brother I never had,” continues Pope. “He’s super supportive. I’ll pop on stage with him every once in a while. He’s super busy. I don’t get to see him as much as I wish, but we’re still always there for each other.”

Not only did Young give Pope the big brother she wanted, but he also gave her career a big boost, by inviting Pope to tour with him on his year-long I’m Comin’ Over Tour.

“He opened up so many doors and I needed that,” Pope admits. “I needed that resurgence. At the time I didn’t have anything going on. No new music out. He just heard me at a guitar pull in Florida and was like, ‘You. I want you on this song.’ It just changed my life …He’s a big reason I’m able to do this, so I owe him a lot.”

Pope just released her first single, “Take You Home,” from an upcoming new project, her first since leaving Big Machine Records and launching out on her own.

“I had been feeling like I needed a change for a while, and I started to get to the point where I started to feel creatively stunted,” Pope explains. “When I felt like I couldn’t write a song without worrying about where it was going to go or if it was going to see the light of day, that’s when I knew there was a problem. Because I find songwriting to be really therapeutic, and it’s really the best way for me to express myself, and it’s the easiest way. So when that started to go away, that’s when I knew something had to change.”

