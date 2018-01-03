Country

Twitter Loves Carrie Underwood’s Photo: ‘Scars Do Not Make People Less Beautiful’

Despite a fall that left her with a broken wrist and between 40-50 stitches on her face, Twitter users are loving the newest photo of Carrie Underwood, stating that “scars do not make people less beautiful.”

On Dec. 12, Twitter user Adrienne Gang posted a picture of herself and the country singer after running into her during a workout. The image came just weeks after a scary fall that left Underwood with a broken wrist and stitches on her face that the 34-year-old warned may alter her appearance. But fans of the award-winning singer are speaking out in support.

“She is such a beautiful person and what makes her most beautiful is her personality,” one user wrote.

“Scars do not make people less beautiful,” another chimed in.

Another Twitter user stated that “Nothing can change someone that exudes such inner beauty.”

In November, Underwood had to be hospitalized and underwent surgery after a fall at her Nashville, Tennessee home. The incident left her with a broken wrist, and, as recently revealed, stitches in her face. Earlier this week, the singer shared a message with her fan club members addressing the fall.

“There is also another part of the story that I haven’t been ready to talk about since I have still been living it and there has been much uncertainty as to how things will end up. It’s crazy how a freak random accident can change your life,” Underwood wrote. “In addition to breaking my wrist, I somehow managed to injure my face as well. I’ll spare you the gruesome details, but when I came out of surgery the night of my fall, the doctor told [Underwood’s husband] Mike that he had put between 40 and 50 stitches in.”

