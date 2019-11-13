Carrie Underwood Warms up for CMA Awards Performance While Rocking Cheetah-Print Workout Wear

As Carrie Underwood gears up to host this year’s CMA Awards, she shared a behind the scenes photo with fans inside Nashville, Tennessee’s Bridgestone Arena, the venue that the annual country celebration is held at. The “Southbound” singer showed off her shape as she rocked cheetah-print workout pants that are from her clothing line, CALIA By Carrie Underwood, and a cream colored jacket as she posed under a sign that reads, “53rd Annual CMA Awards.”

View this post on Instagram 2 days until the #CMAAwards!!! #CMARehearsals @CALIAbyCarrie #StayThePath A post shared by Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) on Nov 11, 2019 at 4:18pm PST

Several of her followers left comments expressing their excitement not only that she’s returning to host but for the annual celebration as a whole. One person said, “OMG I can’t wait… I have been watching the CMA’s since I was 5.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Someone else wrote, “At this point the Bridgestone is practically your second home!! [three red heart emojis] Can’t wait for Wednesday!!”

Her fans aren’t the only ones thrilled for the awards, Underwood expressed her excitement with followers as well.

“Woke up this morning thinking about our rehearsals yesterday for the @CountryMusic Awards & felt like I was still dreaming,” she wrote. “I get to stand on the same stage as some of my heroes…the women who taught me how to sing. I must be the luckiest girl alive! Can’t wait for Wednesday!”

This will be Underwood’s 12th time hosting the famous award show and will be joined by country music icons Reba McEntire and Dolly Parton as guest hosts in a ceremony that celebrates legendary women in the industry. But Twitter wasn’t the only outlet she took to, to share her honor and excitement in getting to share the stage with the legends, she also spoke about it on Good Morning America.

“For me personally being in a room with Dolly and Reba, those are two women who taught me how to do what I do,” she said. “You know, looking forward, I want girls watching this at home, seeing us on stage and getting inspired, thinking ‘I could do that too’ and ‘I want to be part of that,’ Come on, come on!”

Although she’s been the host for over a decade, she did mention that this year is a little bit more near and dear to her heart as this ceremony specifically will celebrate the women in country music, so that adds a bit more pressure to her plate to do a good job — even though fans already know she will. Underwood has knocked it out of the park several times before and this year will be no different.