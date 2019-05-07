Carrie Underwood Shares Video of Fan Performing ‘The Champion’ at San Antonio Show

Carrie Underwood previously announced she was inviting fans to perform her hit song, “The Champion” during her Cry Pretty Tour 360, and one fan, at her tour stop in San Antonio, Texas, definitely delivered. The fan, who goes by JesseH, shared the video of him performing the rap section of “The Champion,” which Underwood later retweeted, along with her own words of encouragement.

You were amazing!!! Thank YOU! 💖💖💖 https://t.co/TCFTtiYH7t — Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) May 7, 2019

“@carrieunderwood OMGOOOSH THANK YOU for having me on STAGE! !!!” the fan wrote. “How will I sleep tonight AAAAAAAH!!!! BEST EXPERIENCE EVEEEER!!!!!!! Thank you to the hubbs and everyone HighFiving Me after the performance AAAHHH!!!!”

“You were amazing!!!” Underwood replied. “Thank YOU!”

Underwood is inviting fans in every city she stops in, to submit a video of themselves performing the rap part, originally performed by Ludacris, in “The Champion.” The winner in each city will be invited to take the stage with Underwood.

“I am so excited about the Cry Pretty Tour 360, and we want to give you a chance to be a part of the show,” Underwood previously announced. “I’ve been so touched by all your stories, tweets, photos and videos, inspired by ‘The Champion,’ and now I’m looking for courageous fans everywhere to join me on stage at your local tour spot to celebrate what ‘The Champion’ means to you, by performing the rap in the song.

“If you think you have what it takes to get on stage, with me, and perform for your inspiration, and you know the entire rap to ‘The Champion,’ then submit your video now. For more details, check out my website. We’ll see you on the road soon!”

Underwood co-wrote “The Champion” with Ludacris (real name: Christopher Bridges), along with Chris DeStefano and Brett James. The song was used for both the 2018 Winter Olympics, as well as the Super Bowl LII.

“When we were writing “The Champion,” our main focus was to celebrate athletes at the top of their game, but we also wanted the song to resonate with people in their everyday lives,” Underwood said of the song. “We hope the lyrics will inspire people to push themselves beyond their limits to conquer anything they are trying to accomplish or overcome. There’s a champion in every single one of us!”

