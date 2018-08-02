Carrie Underwood Trainer Erin Oprea Shares Singer’s Intense Leg Workout

Erin Oprea is the fitness trainer used by artists like Carrie Underwood, Kacey Musgraves, Carly Pearce, Maren Morris, Kacey Musgraves and more. Credited with giving Underwood the legs fans have been raving about, Oprea stopped by the PopCulture.com studio to show us the workout that has made Underwood and other celebs so toned and in shape.

“Everything about me is fitness,” Oprea tells PopCulture.com. “I love, breathe – I live fitness. I never thought one day, ‘Ooh, I want to train celebrities.’ All I thought is, ‘I want to work out for a living. I want to train.’ And it happened that way. I feel like if you go looking for celebrities, it isn’t going to happen. You just gotta let your passion show through, and see where the world takes you.”

Part of what makes Oprea’s workouts ideal for artists, who are often on the road, is her belief that you don’t need a gym, or any fancy equipment, to work out.

“The whole world is your gym,” says Oprea. “Why do you have to go to the gym? We have body weight. We have dumbbells that we can take with us. We have bands we can travel with. Use park benches. Use anything. A lot of times people don’t have time to go to a gym for an hour, and they say, ‘If I can’t work out for an hour, it’s not even worth it. That’s not true. Work out for any amount of time you have. Just get moving.”

Oprea also doesn’t believe in cutting foods out entirely, choosing rather to focus mostly on healthy choices, while allowing the occasional splurge.

“I’m all about a balanced, healthy lifestyle. So my book, the 4X4 Diet, goes into how I live every day, and how I teach my clients to do the same thing. You still need carbs. Carbs are your energy source. Eat them early in the day, so you have time to burn them. But you have to eat the right ones. I’m not saying load up on white bread. The quinoas, the oatmeals – things like that are great, just when you eat them. So you want to use them.

“I’m all about a balanced, healthy lifestyle, but I want everybody to have fun,” she continues. “Because what is life if you’re not loving it?”

The former Marine has designed her own eating plan to help people easily eat well.

“You cannot out-train a bad diet,” says Oprea. “It doesn’t matter how much you try. You have to eat clean to get lean, [and] work out to get strong.”

Oprea’s free plan can be found using the Menud app, which includes a complete grocery list, and is updated weekly. Find it here.

Photo Credit: Sweet Talk PR/Zach Harrison Photography