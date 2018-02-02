Dashcam Footage Released of Carrie Underwood’s Traffic Stop

The dashcam footage from Carrie Underwood‘s recent traffic stop has been released, and the star was just as polite as can be when a police officer pulled her over for speeding recently.

In the footage, released by the Brentwood Police Department, an officer stops Underwood’s Mercedes SUV in the Nashville suburb.

“What’s the big hurry, ma’am?” the officer asked once he approached her car.

The singer can be heard replying, “I wasn’t even paying attention. I know that’s no excuse.”

Underwood was let off with a verbal warning and allowed to continue on her way, and she later told fans about her run-in with the law on Twitter.

“Well, it happened today,” she wrote on Jan. 29. “After 18 years, I can no longer say I’ve never been pulled over for speeding. I feel so ashamed! I may or may not have cried in my car after the cop let me go. #RuleFollower #GrannyDriver #ImSorry.”

The singer’s husband, NHL player Mike Fisher, responded to the tweet, writing, “Proud of you honey!”

Underwood shared her own proud spouse moment this week when it was announced that Fisher would be coming out of retirement to return to the Nashville Predators this season.

“This is happening!” she wrote. “Fish is back! So proud of you, baby! We want the cup!!!”

During a press conference announcing his decision, Fisher shared that he had full support from his family upon returning to the ice.

“To be honest, Carrie was — she kept asking me almost every day what I was going to do,” he shared. “She wanted me to do it. And she’s usually right.. and people that I just had discussions with, watching their eyes light up and saying ‘That’d be cool.’ I had definitely the blessing from the family and they’re all pretty excited.”

Photo Credit: Getty / John Shearer