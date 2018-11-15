Carrie Underwood Thanks Fans With Photo of Son Isaiah Watching Her During CMA Awards

Carrie Underwood picked up the trophy for Female Vocalist of the Year at the 2018 CMA Awards in Nashville on Wednesday night, capping off an emotional year that saw her release her latest album, Cry Pretty, in September.

On Thursday, the “Love Wins” singer used Instagram to thank her fans for their support, sharing a set of photos from the night to mark the occasion.

The first snap was of Underwood beaming backstage while holding her award as well as the envelope containing her name. She also shared a photo of herself after the show, posing with her award in the press room.

“Last night was a dream…one I’m still doing my best to not wake up from,” she wrote. “Today (and every day) I am thankful for all those in my world who make this life happen! Thank you, fans, for the constant support and encouragement. YOU give all of us these amazing opportunities to do what we love.”

“I hope I made you proud last night!” she concluded. “PS- the last pic was just too cute to share! #LoveWins @cma #CMAAwards.”

The last photo in question was a shot of Underwood’s son, Isaiah, watching his mom perform during the broadcast, reaching his hand up to touch her face on the screen.

Underwood got emotional during the show when she accepted her award, using her speech to thank her friends, family and coworkers.

“Thank you God,” she said through tears. “I have been blessed with so much in my life. I’m still every day trying to figure it out because I haven’t done anything to deserve it.”

During the show, she also revealed that Isaiah soon won’t be her only son, as she and husband Mike Fisher are expecting a boy. After the broadcast, the star told PopCulture.com and other media that she feels just the same as every other working mom.

“I’m a working mom, working wife,” an emotional Underwood said. “Same as all of the other ones out there. My job’s kind of weird, but you just figure your way through it and women, we ladies are good at that. I’m honored to get to hold some pretty incredible titles. Mom is definitely one of them. I’m just excited. I’m excited that they get to see their mom do that and see me on stage. Hopefully I can be an inspiration to my children and to other working moms out there because we got this.”

