Carrie Underwood Drives Fans Wild With Teaser Photo of Upcoming Announcement

Carrie Underwood took to social media on Sunday night to tease fans with an image that is driving social media crazy.

This Wednesday, April 11. 6am ET. pic.twitter.com/7n4eDMcfdd — Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) April 9, 2018

Posting an image simply of her left eye with glitter streaming down in the form of tears, Underwood captioned the photo simply, “This Wednesday, April 11. 6am ET.”

Fans were unsure of what it all meant and took to the comments section of her tweet to express their daze over the upcoming announcement, many suggesting it was alluding to new music.

I AM BUZZED AND CANT HANDLE THIS — Jake Updegraff (@OnAirJake) April 9, 2018

I’m not ready for this!!😭

I really am but I can’t believe it’s happening!!!😍😍😍😍 — ShiAnne Witkowski✨ (@shiannedenisee) April 9, 2018

New Music I am freaking out. @carrieunderwood — Stewart WK (@MrDetailed) April 9, 2018

OMG OMG OMG!!!! What’s happening?!?! 😮💕 — Carrie Underwood (@carrieschampion) April 9, 2018

so the releasing of those pics last week at 11 am E did have a meaning!! You’re a sneaky one.😎 — maddkat (@maddkat57) April 9, 2018

While it has been almost three years this October that her fifth studio album, Storyteller was released, Underwood has been uber active on social media lately.

Just two days after sharing a photo of herself in the recording studio, the singer used her social media accounts on Friday to post a shot of herself rehearsing with her band, indicating that the 35-year-old is ready to make her way back into the spotlight.

In the snap, Underwood and her band practice as the singer gives it her all, her blonde hair pulled up in a bun as she keeps thing casual in a t-shirt, jeans and sneakers.

“Missed these guys, she wrote with the hashtag, band rehearsals.

Underwood had previously shared a photo of her profile in a black-and-white shot as she sat in the studio, indicating that new music is on the way.

In November, the 35-year-old former Idol winner suffered a fall outside her home that left her with a broken wrist that required surgery. Underwood also injured her face and needed 40 to 50 stitches. Since then, Underwood has not shared a photo of her full face on social media after warning fans that she may look different after her fall.

“There is also another part of the story that I haven’t been ready to talk about since I have still been living it and there has been much uncertainty as to how things will end up,” the 35-year-old wrote in a January fan club letter, according to Entertainment Tonight. “It’s crazy how a freak random accident can change your life.”

She continued: “In addition to breaking my wrist, I somehow managed to injure my face as well. I’ll spare you the gruesome details, but when I came out of surgery the night of my fall, the doctor told [Underwood’s husband] Mike that he had put between 40 and 50 stitches in.”