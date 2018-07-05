Carrie Underwood Sparkles in NYC 4th of July Performance

Carrie Underwood knows how to make a 4th of July party crazy fun no matter where she performs.

The American Idol alum took the stage at The Rooftop at Pier 17 in New York City Wednesday to headline Spotify’s Hot Country Live inaugural concert, where she brought down the house and delivered all the fun with her band.

Videos by PopCulture.com

As Entertainment Tonight reports, Underwood rocked a black romper featuring loads of beadwork and fun, sheer off-the-shoulder sleeves for her performance. The outfit also effortlessly showcased her toned legs while Underwood rocked the stage.

“Amazing night in NYC for [Independence Day],” she wrote alongside a photo of herself from the night on Instagram. “Thanks, fans and [Spotify] for making this night so special and one I won’t ever forget!”

The concert comes almost a week after Underwood’s husband, Mike Fisher, revealed he had taken their son Isaiah to his first-ever concert at the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Atlantic City on June. Attending his star mom’s concert at the hotel.

“Izzy’s first show! He’s proud of his momma!” Fisher captioned a black-and-white photo of the three-year-old captivated by the show while in his lap.

Isaiah also bonded with his famous mom backstage just before she performed — making for another sweet photo. “This was about 30 seconds before I went on stage tonight… [heart emoji] [Hard Rock Cafe],” Underwood wrote alongside a photo of her son in her arms amid the pre-show bustle.

Aside from her rocking beaded look, Underwood’s legs were making waves on social media. The “Cry Pretty” singer’s trainer, Erin Opera, recently shared tops on how to get your legs to look like hers in a recent interview.

“So many clients come to us and they want Carrie’s legs,” Oprea shared. “What I tell them is, ‘The answer is, you get those legs from hard work, determination and discipline.’”

Oprea also revealed another key to the mom of one’s legs, noting, “You can’t be afraid of weights. Weights make pretty muscles.”

The trainer noted, however, that Underwood is ultimately responsible for her beautiful figure.

“I can’t take any of the credit,” she explained. “Carrie did the work, not me. It’s her; she does it all. I’m just there to supervise and be her biggest cheerleader.”

Underwood is playing all of these shows as she promotes her latest single “Cry Pretty”, the title track of her upcoming album. The song was written with The Love Junkies, made up of Hillary Lindsey, Lori McKenna and Liz Rose.

“The first single is a song I love so much and can’t wait to share with you,” Underwood said in a statement in April. “The title refers to when emotions take over and you just can’t hold them back. It really speaks to a lot of things that have happened in the past year and I hope when you hear it, you can relate those feelings to those times in your life. It’s emotional. It’s real. And it ROCKS!”

Underwood’s latest album, Cry Pretty, is set to come out on Sept. 14.