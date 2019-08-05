Carrie Underwood Shows off Intense Workout in New Video

Carrie Underwood is already known to get pretty intense when it comes to her workouts, but a new video shows how hard the American Idol alum is willing to work to stay in shape, even while on the road.

“It isn’t easy to stay the path,” Underwood said in a video to promote her own CALIA line of fitness wear. “But I lunge. I jump. I pull myself up. Today, tomorrow and the next. I don’t just do it for my big show. I do it for myself. This moment right here, and the one after that.”

The video shows Underwood performing several exercises, including heavy dumbbell presses and battle rope exercises. Although the 36-year-old isn’t afraid of breaking out into a sweat, as the mother of both Isaiah and Jacob, Underwood is learning to give herself grace when her schedule gets too chaotic.

“I get frustrated because I have high expectations for myself,” she said, via Good Morning America. “And after having my second child, going into the gym when I got the clear from my doctor, doing a push-up was way harder than it was not too long ago.”

Underwood has several more weeks at home before she launches the second leg of her Cry Pretty Tour, but whether at home or on the road, Underwood tries to give her body what it needs each day.

“[It] really depends on the day. You just gotta listen to your body,” Underwood said. “A lot of people will go workout in order to feel great, but if you feel great in the first place, you’re one step ahead.”

The Oklahoma native might have trouble fitting in workouts some days, but she would rather get in a bit of exercise than do almost anything else.

“I feel like it’s my therapy everyday,” Underwood previously told PopCulture.com and other media. “I don’t go get massages, I don’t go get facials. That would be great. I might get a massage twice a year – some Mother’s Day present or something, which I literally have a gift card for that, that’s like two years old that I have not used for Mother’s Day.

“But, that’s my thing,” she added. “I don’t need vacations even. I’m like, ‘Honey, you can give me like an hour, I’m good. You don’t have to take me out. It’s fine.’ That’s kind of my therapy. I feel like a lot of what I do is physically demanding.”

