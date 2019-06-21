Carrie Underwood Shows off ‘Another Day’ in the Office With Isaiah Amid Cry Pretty Tour 360 Rehearsals

Carrie Underwood showed the perfect example of life as both a mother and country star with her latest Instagram post.

The “Southbound” singer took to Instagram on Thursday showing herself enjoying some family time with her 4-year-old son, Isaiah during the soundcheck of her latest Cry Pretty Tour 360.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“[CALIA] + coffee + kid = just another day at the office! I love my job,” Underwood wrote on the caption of the adorable post, adding the hashtags “#BringYourKidToWorkDay #EveryDay #Soundcheck #StayThePath #CryPrettyTour360”

Fans of the country star and other celebrities took to the comments section to compliment Underwood’s looks and her flawless juggling of her mom and professional responsibilities.

“U look so pretty,” fellow country star Jessie James Decker wrote in the comments section.

“Love that your children go wherever you go! FAMILY and FAITH,” another user wrote, adding emojis for hearts and clapping.

“I literally am so obsessed with you!! I’ve been watching American Idol since I was a kid and loved you since you took the cameras home,” another fan gushed. “You have been the same since ! Now days with celebrities, they get drugged out and don’t spread a good message to young girls. Thank you for always being a real woman and teaching young women they don’t have to be anyone else but them. You are so incredible and I just wanted you to know. Great job for being such a good role model, mom and artist.”

“You look awesome mama! So fun Isaiah gets to be apart (sic) of it all!” another user commented.

Underwood has been traveling for some time now with her children as part of her latest tour, which she recently shared is finally feeling like home.

“I feel like now that we’re into it, it’s kind of just second nature,” Underwood recently shared with PopCulture.com and other media about the massive stage. “Everybody knows everything that they need to do. At the beginning, when we’re figuring out how to take the stage apart – not that I’m out there taking the stage apart and putting the stage back together – but, a machine has to work, and in the beginning it was kind of like, [I’m] really trusting everybody to know exactly what they’re going to be doing even though it’s so new.

“Now I feel like we’ve got a pretty good rhythm, and once you know where you have to end up, whatever else is just comfortable,” she continued. “Playing with the crowd between and just hitting those marks. Sometimes things don’t go exactly as planned, but a little fun that way. You know? You just roll with it, figure it out.”

Underwood is joined on the tour by Runaway June and Maddie & Tae.