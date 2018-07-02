Carrie Underwood Shares Snap With Husband Mike Fisher for Canada Day

Sunday, July 1, marked the celebration of Canada Day, with many celebrating on social media by posting photos of the Canadians in their lives. For Carrie Underwood, that Canadian is her husband, Mike Fisher, and the star posted a snap of the pair to mark the holiday.

On Sunday, Underwood used Instagram to share a picture of herself and Fisher. The “Cry Pretty” singer wore a hot pink dress and her hockey player husband dressed in a blue suit.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“In honor of #CanadaDay I thought I’d post a pic of me and my favoUrite Canadian…circa last night,” she wrote. “Sending lots of love to all my family and friends in the Great White North!”

Fisher was born in Ontario, Canada, and played for the country’s Ottowa Senators before being traded to the Nashville Predators, wrapping up his final season with the team this year.

The couple also got in some family time at a recent concert of Underwood’s at the opening celebrations of the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Atlantic City, New Jersey, marking the first time their three-year-old son Isaiah enjoyed his mom’s concert.

Both Underwood and Fisher shared photos of the moment, with Underwood posting a pic of herself and her son backstage ahead of the show.

In the photo, Underwood holds Isaiah in her arms, enjoying mom mode before she headed out on stage.

“This was about 30 seconds before I went on stage tonight…,” she captioned the moment.

Fisher also posted his own snaps from the show, including one of himself and Isaiah taking in the show.

“Izzy’s first show!” the athlete wrote. “He’s proud of his momma!”

While that may have been Isaiah’s first concert of his mom’s, he recently got to watch her perform the National Anthem ahead of one of the Predators’ playoff games in April.

After her performance, the American Idol winner posted a video of her son watching her sing from the stands, with an excited Isaiah jumping up and down and cheering for his mom.

“As a child, I wanted nothing more than to make my parents proud of me…and now, as a mother, I want to make my child proud…” Underwood wrote. “He never really gets to see me sing because he’s in bed before I go on stage, but last night he was there to watch his daddy play…and he also got see his mommy sing for a minute.”

“Thanks, @iveychilders for catching this little moment…” she added. “My heart is happy.”

Photo Credit: Getty / Jeff Kravitz