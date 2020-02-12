Carrie Underwood Shares Photos of Family Ski Vacation in Vail

It was a blustery getaway for Carrie Underwood and her family! The American Idol alum shared photos of a family vacation in Vail, Colorado, where Underwood, her husband Mike Fisher, and their sons Isaiah and Jacob were joined by a few of their close friends.

“The past few days have been wonderful!” Underwood posted alongside several snowy photos. “They were days full of incredible skiing, laughs, a few falls and fellowship. We got to watch the kids try new things and succeed…and we even did some of that ourselves! …Thanks, Vail, for the best vacay.”

Underwood earlier showed off a photo of Fisher and Isaiah, captioning it “My lil’ ski bums…” She did take some time out from her vacation to promote her new book, Find Your Path: Honor Your Body, Fuel Your Soul, and Get Strong with the Fit52 Life, which comes out on March 3.

“Fitness and healthy living have been a passion of mine for years,” Underwood told PEOPLE. “It took time to find my way and navigate my wellness journey, and this book will provide tips and tools to help the reader find what is practical and sustainable in his or her everyday life for all 52 weeks of the year, and help lead them toward a positive lifestyle.”

Underwood worked on Find Your Path even while on her massive Cry Pretty Tour 360 last year.

“We’ve been working on it a long time,” Underwood said of the book. “I’ve done a lot. I’ve tried a lot. I have a random life. I’m a working mom. I feel like that’s a lot of us in a nutshell, and I just kind of wanted to lay it all out –– here’s what works for me and hopefully people can get some ideas and implement some of it into their lives. It’s all about just trying to be your best and juggle.

“It’s the world we live in,” she continued. “Everybody’s juggling and trying to do it all, so hopefully people get some good ideas and tips and tricks in there. There’s recipes and exercises and stories and backstories and why I am the way I am, in the health and fitness portion of my life anyway.”

