Carrie Underwood Shares First Photo of Sons Isaiah and Jacob Together

Carrie Underwood is officially a mom of two, and the star celebrated the birth of her younger son, Jacob, with a sweet photo of the newborn with his big brother when she first made her official announcement on Wednesday, Jan. 23.

The Oklahoma native shared a sweet photo of her boys in the hospital, posting a shot of Isaiah, clad in a fedora, cradling his baby brother as he received some assistance from dad Mike Fisher.

“Jacob Bryan Fisher entered the world in the wee hours of the morning on Monday…his mom, dad and big brother couldn’t be happier for God to trust them with taking care of this little miracle! Our hearts are full, our eyes are tired and our lives are forever changed,” Underwood wrote. “Life is good.”

Underwood previously opened up about how she thinks Isaiah will fare with a new sibling, sharing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in September that she thinks Isaiah will make a great big brother.

“He’ll be really sweet and he’ll talk to my belly and kiss my belly — he’s the sweetest little boy,” she said. “But I mean, no kid can really know that their life is going to change. He’ll just have to share Mommy.”

While he may not know exactly what’s about to happen now that Jacob is here, Underwood said that her son did offer his opinion on a name for his sibling, though his parents couldn’t exactly take the suggestion into account.

“We did ask him, and he did say Isaiah Michael Fisher, which is, of course, his name,” the Oklahoma native recalled. “Which, of course, would be confusing.”

“We tried to explain that,” she added. “But he wants to name everything his name because he thinks that’s special.”

Underwood also shared with CMT’s Cody Alan that she told Isaiah she was pregnant during a trip to the lake in which her baby bump was on display in a swimsuit.

According to the star, Isaiah “was just sitting there looking at my belly, and he starts squishing it with his hands.”

“I kind of thought he was gonna go in to kiss it and I was like ‘This is about to be the sweetest moment. Somehow he knows,’” she recalled. “And then he literally goes in and like blows on my belly, like pfffft … And I’m like ‘OK, and you’re three. All of the sudden you’re back to being three.’”

“He was a little confused, not really knowing how that got there,” she added of explaining the baby’s presence to her older son. “I just told him ‘God put it there,’ and we accepted that answer [laughs]. He’s just gonna be a good big brother. He’s a good little guy.”

Photo Credit: Getty / Albert L. Ortega