Carrie Underwood Reveals Confident Selfie Ahead of Opry Anniversary Performance

Carrie Underwood celebrated her 10-year anniversary of becoming a member of the Grand Ole Opry with a confident selfie moments before she took the stage at the beloved venue.

Underwood became an Opry member on May 13, 2008, by invitation of Randy Travis. She celebrated the decade long milestone with Travis on Friday night with a set at the Nashville, Tennessee, venue but wanted to make sure her out-of-town fans felt included in the experience, as well.

Before she took the stage, she posted the below “Opry selfie” to mark the occasion.

Underwood smiles as she stands in front of a wall of black-and-white photographs. She does not seem bothered at all by the nearly invisible scar on her lip, which she obtained in a nasty November fall.

She then posted a collage of photos from the big night accompanied by a lengthy caption thanking all those who made it possible.

“What an incredible night celebrating 10 years of being in this amazing Opry family,” Underwood wrote. “Thank you, Randy Travis for always being so sweet to me! Thanks, Garth Brooks for the flowers! Thanks Brad Paisley, Crystal Gayle Vince Gill and Reba for the kind words and messages! A special thanks to my Opry family and all the people on my team for the wonderful surprises!”

She continued, “Thank you, fans, for all the love and support you have always given and continue to give. And, last, but not least, thank you to the Bologna Lady and my UMG Nashville family for being here to celebrate!!! My heart is full…”

Underwood has just recently opened up about her scary fall, which worried her fans for months and left her with scarring around her lip.

“I just fell down. I was taking the dogs out to go do their thing and I just got clumsy and I tripped,” she told Sirius XM’s the Highway. “I held onto the dog leashes in my left hand and went to catch myself with my right and just missed a step. There’s one lone step. If I had fallen anywhere else, I would have been absolutely fine, but it was because I had to catch myself”

She continued, “I thought I just busted my lip when I walked inside. I went to go survey the damage and was like, ‘Oh no!’”

She also opened up about the secrecy ahead of her ACM Awards performance and release of her newest single, which is slated to appear on an album of the same name.

“I was nervous about music, first and foremost,” Underwood said. “We wanted things to be about the song that night, so we tried to avoid doing other things beforehand, just because I didn’t want to talk about my accident.”

The affects of the fall will apparently be felt throughout the songs on “Cry Pretty,” as it all went down while she was still working on the record.

“It happened right before the holidays, so everyone was already on hiatus anyway, so that was a blessing. But I got to write and I got to record,” she says. “Everything you do has an impact on the music, and everything you go through and live through has an impact on writing. I feel like it maybe, I don’t want to say it ended up being a good thing, but when you write you have more to write about. You’re coming from a different place.”