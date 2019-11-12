Carrie Underwood’s Response to Maren Morris Amid ‘Zen of Awards Week’ Has Fans in Stitches

With the CMA Awards around the corner, Maren Morris and Carrie Underwood are preparing for a busy week. Thankfully, the two stars are keeping things light before they take the stage at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville on Wednesday. Underwood is co-hosting the ceremony with Reba McEntire and Dolly Parton, with the show focusing on celebrating the talents of women in the country music industry.

On Sunday, Morris posted a photo of herself on Instagram, adding the caption, “The zen of awards week commences. May your spray tans be even and your spanx be seamless.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

“And our weaves stay firmly in place…” Underwood added. Her comment earned more than 1,300 likes and had hundreds of fans in stitches.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Comments By Celebs (@commentsbycelebs) on Nov 10, 2019 at 11:48am PST

“This is the most honest thing I have seen on social media in forever,” one wrote on Comments By Celebs’ Instagram page.

“Lmao… the bigger the hair the closer to God,” another joked.

“Our girl Carrie and her comment. Love it!” an Underwood fan wrote.

Underwood was not the only star to hilariously comment on Morris’ post.

“And my tits not fall out of my dress. Amen,” Kassi Ashton wrote.

“I already messed up my spray tan,” Karen Fairchild wrote.

“Hahahaha beautiful,” Brandi Carlisle wrote.

Wednesday is poised to be a big night for Morris, who was the most-nominated artist of the night. She received nominations for Album of the Year (GIRL); Female Vocalist; Single of the Year (“GIRL”); Song of the Year (“GIRL”); Music Video of the Year (“GIRL”); and Musical Event of the Year (“All My Favorite People” with Brothers Osborne). Morris is also expected to perform “GIRL,” the title single from her latest album.

Last month, Morris and husband Ryan Hurd also announced they are expecting their first baby. She later discovered the baby will be a boy, which was a surprise to Morris.

“I grew up with one sister, my mom owns a hair salon, so I was just always surrounded by women,” she recently told Radio.com. “I have an affinity for them. There’s women in my band, in my crew. I’ve never really had a male sibling or anything like that, so I had just felt like I’m gonna have a girl ’cause I’m constantly surrounded by women. And I put a record out this year called GIRL. And nope — the test said it was a boy.”

Underwood was nominated for Entertainer of the Year, Album of the Year for Cry Pretty and Female Vocalist. The other nominees for Entertainer of the Year are Garth Brooks, Chris Stapleton, Keith Urban and Eric Church. Underwood will perform “Drinking Alone” and is set to take part in a tribute to women in country at the start of the show.

The 53rd Annual Country Music Association Awards airs live on Nov. 13 at 8 p.m. ET.

Photo credit: David Becker/ACM2016/Getty Images for dcp