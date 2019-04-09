Carrie Underwood Pokes Fun at Her ACM Awards ‘Southbound’ Performance

Carrie Underwood performed an epic performance of “Southbound,” from her Cry Pretty album, with her Cry Pretty Tour 360 openers Runaway June and Maddie & Tae during the live broadcast of the ACM Awards. While fans loved Underwood’s part in the show, which started at an outside pool at the MGM Grand Hotel, and ended on stage at the MGM Grand Garden Arena, the Oklahoma native managed to poke fun at her performance, or at least the ending.

“I was supposed to ‘strike a pose’ at the end of #Southbound,” Underwood captioned the photo, which showed her standing in the middle of a sea of dancers. “Apparently this is the best I could come up with! [laughing crying emoji] #JustStandingThere. Thanks to all my party people for making this performance super fun!”

Underwood had a rough start leading up to the ACM Awards ceremony, since she revealed her infant son, Jacob, was up and fussy all night, and she work up that morning with a migraine.

Welp, I was up for a couple of hours in the middle of the night last night with a congested baby and woke up this morning with a migraine. Soooo…today should be fun! 😳😜🤪 #ACMAwards #Southbound #tylenol #ItsAllGood #MomLife — Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) April 7, 2019

Underwood and her husband, Mike Fisher, are getting accustomed to being a mom to two sons, with both 4-year-old Isaiah and Jacob.

“We’re still figuring out our groove, to be honest,” Underwood told E! News. “I don’t know if we’ll ever figure it out.”

“Immediately when you come home with your baby, my other son, Isaiah, just seemed like a big boy,” she added. “He’s a real boy now! We’re just figuring things out.”

The American Idol alum also opened up about being a famous parent, and why she wants people to know that she has the same struggles and experiences as everyone else. After having an unfortunate episode in a restaurant with Jacob, Underwood felt it was important to share the incident on social media.

“That’s life,” she said. “For some reason, I feel like people expect more of us ‘celebrities,’ which that’s even a weird word.”

“Everyone is busy showing the highlight reels of their life, but life is messy,” she added. “I’m a mom first and foremost. That’s my favorite. I love my job but that’s my favorite role to play. Life is messy — we’re just all figuring things out and it’s fun.”

Photo Credit: Getty images/John Shearer/ACMA2019