Carrie Underwood Shares Photos From Cry Pretty Tour 360 Opening Night

Carrie Underwood’s opening night of her Cry Pretty Tour 360 is in the books! The Oklahoma native kicked off her tour on Wednesday night, May 1, in Greensboro, N.C., sharing a few photos on social media of the occasion.

“Thank you, Greensboro, for an AMAZING first show of the #CryPrettyTour360!” Underwood captioned the first two photos, with one of Underwood wearing a cowboy hat and sitting on the edge of a couch, and one of her singing on stage in front of a packed crowd. “We truly felt the love tonight!!!”

Underwood also shared a photo of her opening acts, Maddie & Tae and Runaway June, joining her on stage for one of the songs.

“Loving this pic!!!” Underwood captioned the second shot.

Underwood was eager to kick off her Cry Pretty Tour 360, which, much like her previous Storyteller Tour in 2015, has the singer in the center of the arena, giving her access to all of her fans at once.

“I absolutely love my stage being in the middle of the arena,” Underwood said. “There is something about it that I feel so much more connected with every single person in that building. I feel like we’ve always done a great job of having big amazing stage sets and putting on a show, but there’s something completely different … I remember with the Storyteller Tour, I was like, ‘Ooh, I hope this is going to be okay. I’m changing everything up.’

“But there was just some connection happening,” she added. “I could see everybody in the arena, every single face. I could have individual connections with people.”

Underwood is also adding another element to her live show – fire – even though she admits it terrifies her.

“It’s gonna scare me,” Underwood conceded. “[They] just went through it; somebody’s going to warn me right before it happens. It’s still going to scare me. But it will be good. It’ll look good.”

The 36-year-old is joined on the road by her husband, Mike Fisher, and her two children, 4-year-old Jacob and 3-month-old Isaiah. Having her family with her, in spite of the craziness of taking care of two children while on tour, is a fortunate perk of her job, and one that she doesn’t take for granted.

“[Isaiah] was 11 months old when we started the last tour,” Underwood recalled to ABC News. “So it was very much like: do a little makeup, make him dinner, come back and do my hair, then get him ready for bed. So it was worlds colliding, but it was great. I’m so lucky I get to take my kids to work with me and not everybody gets to do that.”

Underwood will head to Arkansas and Alabama this weekend. Find dates at CarrieUnderwoodOfficial.com.

